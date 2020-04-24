Sierra Madaus inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
0 comments

Sierra Madaus inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

  • 0

Sierra Madaus of Marshall, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Madaus was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Madaus is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

For more information, call 225-923-7733, or email melsea@phikappaphi.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News