Sierra Madaus inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Sierra Madaus of Marshall, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Madaus was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Madaus is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.