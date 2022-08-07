Smash Mouth rocks the Dodge County Fair on Saturday night

Saturday night fairgoers will be rockin’ at the Dodge County Fair as Smash Mouth comes to the grandstand.

The revitalized band will perform its hits from the 90s and early 2000s on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. on the Moraine Park Stage.

Formed in 1994, Smash Mouth consists of five members, with Paul De Lisle (bass) being its only original member. The other four members are Michael Klooster (keyboard), Randy Cooke (percussion), Sean Hurwitz (guitar) and new lead vocalist Zach Goode.

Smash Mouth’s identifiable, alternative rock sound has made an impact on television and the big screen over the years. Their cover songs have been especially popular in children’s movies, like The Jungle Book’s “I Wanna Be Like You” and the animated Shrek films that feature catchy tunes “All Star” and “I’m a Believer.”

“Fush Yu Mang,” Smash Mouth’s major label debut album reached double platinum recognition, with numerous additional albums and Top 10 hits to follow. Fans will recognize songs “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “Then the Morning Comes” and “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby.”

Standing room will be available on the track and no chairs will be allowed. Blankets are permitted to reserve seating in the grandstand, but if not occupied by show time, other fans may enjoy the seat.

Concessions are for sale at the fair; no carry-ins are allowed. All grandstand entertainment, as well as parking, is free with paid admission to the Dodge County Fair.