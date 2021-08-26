 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smudge

Smudge

Smudge

Smudge (female) is a pale orange tabby with the most unusual markings: grey and black overlay over most of her... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News