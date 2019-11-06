Snow: What are you going to do?

Maintenance worker Leigh Bartel shovels the sidewalk in front of the Madison College-Portage campus Wednesday. "It's Wisconsin, that's all you can say," Bartel said of the recent snow and cold weather. "It's a little early this year, but you deal with it." Portage is expected to avoid further snowfall over the next several days, with high temperatures of 27 today, 30 on Friday and 39 on Saturday, according to The Weather Channel.
