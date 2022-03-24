South Central — Boys

The void left on the Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball by the absence of Jacob Rockwell was noticeable the first eight games of the season.

Once the senior returned to the lineup following a broken leg suffered in round two of the football playoffs, the Chiefs were a completely different team.

Behind the return of Rockwell, Wisconsin Dells rallied to capture a fifth consecutive league title. For his part, Rockwell was chosen as a unanimous first-team All-SCC selection for the second straight year.

Rockwell was one of four unanimous first-team selections, also joined by Mauston’s Adon Saylor and Brock Massey as well as Wautoma senior Gabe Ascher.

Saylor was named the league’s Player of the Year in his senior season, and Wisconsin Dells junior Jared Nevar rounded out the top team picks.

Nevar led the Chiefs in scoring (13.6 points per game) while Rockwell (10.0) was close behind.

Massey and Saylor provided a lethal 1-2 punch for the Golden Eagles, averaging 19.4 and 18.8 points and 6.3 and 6.2 rebounds per game, respectively.

Saylor, a two-time unanimous first-team pick, also put up 5.0 assists per game.

ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the Year — Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston.

FIRST TEAM — Adon Saylor*, sr., Mauston; Brock Massey*, soph., Mauston; Jacob Rockwell*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Gabe Ascher*, sr., Wautoma; Jared Nevar, jr., Wisconsin Dells.

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Spenser Lehman, sr., Mauston; Braden Buss, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Carson Klaus, sr., Adams-Friendship; Abraham Cook, sr., Adams-Friendship; Joe Ascher, soph., Wautoma.

