South Central — Girls

While defensive statistics may not draw as many eyes as scoring, a lockdown defender is crucial to any team’s success.

Hailey Anchor has been just that for the Wisconsin Dells high school girls basketball team throughout her career, and she was honored once again for those efforts this season as she earned unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference honors for the first time.

She was one of three unanimous first-team picks alongside Westfield sophomore Carly Drew, the league’s Player of the Year, and Pioneers freshman Haddie Showen.

Drew, a unanimous first team pick as a freshman last season, led the SCC in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Showen, meanwhile, had 12.2 points and 4.7 assists per game in helping lead the Pioneers to a second straight WIAA Division 4 state tournament appearance.

ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE — GIRLS

Player of the Year — Carly Drew, soph., Westfield.

FIRST TEAM — Carly Drew*, oph., Westfield; Haddie Showen*, fr., Westfield; Hailey Anchor*, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Evelyn Shaw, soph., Adams-Friendship; Alayna Panich, soph., Wautoma.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Harley Parr, jr., Adams-Friendship; Kiya Kolo, sr., Nekoosa; Montana Groskreutz, soph., Wautoma; Ava Stahl, jr., Wautoma; Nadia Hoffa, jr., Westfield; Brandi Lentz, jr., Westfield; Karson Meister, jr., Wisconsin Dells.

