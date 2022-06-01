A 10-year-old drew the attention of a New York Times best-selling author with his inspiring novel

PORTAGE — There are many longstanding clichés in sports, but the most recognizable may be the role of the underdog.

From David versus Goliath to the modern day wildcard team taking down the top seed in the playoffs, the expected loser typically garners a lot of fan support.

Noah Mayne is hoping readers will draw that same level of inspiration from his new novel, “Somebody’s Gotta Root For the Underdog.”

“It’s in sports and life,” said Mayne, a 10-year-old fourth grader at St. Mary’s School in Portage. “If someone isn’t having a good life, you should root for them to have a better life. In sports, if somebody is feeling really down you have to root for them. Maybe say ‘Hey, that was a good play.’”

Sports have always been important to Mayne, whose mother Kathie is the current Portage/Poynette high school girls soccer coach, while father Cody is the United boys soccer coach.

Whether it’s soccer, football, basketball, or more, the Mayne family remains incredibly active throughout the year. That goes beyond the field, however, as Noah is an avid reader, and it was diving head first into books that got him into writing.

He began corresponding with New York Times best-selling author Jewel Parker Rhodes, which led the latter to reach out to Kathie.

“She really liked everything Noah said and stood for, and thought he was really kind, intelligent and kind of beyond his years with the things he was thinking,” Kathie said. “She said, ‘I would love to encourage him to become a writer and an author. Is that something he’d be interested in?’

“We were kind of thinking he was going to write a children’s or picture book, and he of course said yes.”

Things quickly advanced from just a picture book however, as Noah began writing, with the help of weekly Google meetings with Parker Rhodes, what turned into his 77-page, 11-chapter novel in September 2020.

And it didn’t take long for him to find the stage for his story.

“He’s very, very into athletics and he really enjoys football. He really looks up to his coach … and his friends, sports and his friends are his world right now,” Kathie said.

Noah drew plenty of inspiration from his friends, family and coaches, which centers on James — based on Noah’s middle name — and his close friends Tommy and Sam as they traverse “a laughable semester at St. James School,” according to the inscription on the back of the book.

The book touches on subjects like divorce, bullying and navigating friendships, but sports play a central role. Starting with James’ introduction to Sam as both were eliminated in the opening dodgeball game, and ending with an unlikely hero in the championship football game, it only made sense in Noah’s mind to make one of his passions imperative to the coming-of-age tale.

“It’s what I’m really passionate about and what I’m good at. So if I’m good at it, why don’t I put it in a book,” he said.

Noah got a helping hand from another passionate friend as Liam Janney, a sixth grader at Wayne E. Bartels Middle School, provided the illustrations for the book. A student of Kathie’s, Janney would make doodles that Noah ultimately saw, and the boys bonded over their shared love for sports, specifically basketball.

For Janney, the biggest challenge was the school lunch scene, but he was familiar with how to illustrate the football scenes because he said, “I’ve seen a lot of Portage High School football games.”

Noah faced his own fair share of challenges with one of the bigger challenges being trying to follow his own goal with the novel: inspiring others.

“I think it was a huge lesson for him. He knows what kind of teammate he has to be or should be. He knows what kind of friend or brother he should be and how he should be acting. But he also knows how he wants other people to treat each other,” Kathie said.

“Now does that always happen? No, so as he was writing it was always a constant reminder of like, ‘Yeah, this is what I strive to be. This is what I want my friends to be.’ Just lessons you learn through sports and school.”

It was a message that Janney admitted he took away from the book upon reading it himself.

“Be kind (and) root for the underdog,” he said. “The first time I got it, I went on the couch and I couldn’t put it down.

“I really liked it when Cody scored a touchdown. That was cool because it kind of represented the idea of the underdog.”

The book, published by the Fresh Ink Group, is currently available on Amazon.com. All of the proceeds being donated to Young Inklings, “a fund that will help aspiring young authors that want to be published but can’t afford editing and revisions,” according to Kathie.

And as successful as the first book as been, the boys don’t plan to stop collaborating together. While they’re taking a break now, the duo has its sights set on writing a book when Noah is in eighth grade and Janney is a sophomore.

Janney is confident both boys will “be even better since we’re older and we’ll probably realize more things,” while Noah already has some ideas regarding what sport the sequel can center around.

“I could do basketball for the next one. It could be baseball, too, you never know,” he said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.