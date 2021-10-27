Baraboo Bowling League Results

LOCAL BOWLING
Major-Sportsman League
Results from Oct. 25
Thunderbird Lanes 100-50
Gumz Seed Service 97-53
Supreme Awards 96-54
MBE Wealth Mgm. 90.5-59.5
Don-Rick Ins. 89.5-60.5
Wescott Construction 75-75
Weyh's Window Washing 2 71-79
Weyh’s Window Washing 1 69-81
Paske Home Restoration 65-85
Leo’s Pro Shop 61.5-88.5
8th Street Bar & Grill 57.5-92.5
High team series: MBE Wealth Mgm. 2,598. High team game: Weyh’s Window Washing 2 925. High individual series: Dal Geitz 772. High individual game: Dal Geitz 278. High individual average: Dal Geitz 243.
Elks and Friends Women’s League
Results from Oct. 25
Sunrise Property 38-18
Hill’s Wiring 30-26
Mortuary Madams 26-30
Square Tavern 18-38
Team high series: Sunrise Property 2,342. Team high game: Hill's Wiring 813. Individual high series: Brianna Vaughn 505. Individual high game: Brianna Vaughn 206. Individual high average: Brianna Vaughn 170. Split conversions: Jan Dorow 2-7; Deb Turner 3-10, 5-7-8-9; Hazel Cejka 5-10; Ruth Baker 3-10.