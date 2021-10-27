 Skip to main content
Baraboo Bowling League Results
Baraboo Bowling League Results

LOCAL BOWLING

Major-Sportsman League

Results from Oct. 25

Thunderbird Lanes 100-50

Gumz Seed Service 97-53

Supreme Awards 96-54

MBE Wealth Mgm. 90.5-59.5

Don-Rick Ins. 89.5-60.5

Wescott Construction 75-75

Weyh's Window Washing 2 71-79

Weyh’s Window Washing 1 69-81

Paske Home Restoration 65-85

Leo’s Pro Shop 61.5-88.5

8th Street Bar & Grill 57.5-92.5

High team series: MBE Wealth Mgm. 2,598. High team game: Weyh’s Window Washing 2 925. High individual series: Dal Geitz 772. High individual game: Dal Geitz 278. High individual average: Dal Geitz 243.

Elks and Friends Women’s League

Results from Oct. 25

Sunrise Property 38-18

Hill’s Wiring 30-26

Mortuary Madams 26-30

Square Tavern 18-38

Team high series: Sunrise Property 2,342. Team high game: Hill's Wiring 813. Individual high series: Brianna Vaughn 505. Individual high game: Brianna Vaughn 206. Individual high average: Brianna Vaughn 170. Split conversions: Jan Dorow 2-7; Deb Turner 3-10, 5-7-8-9; Hazel Cejka 5-10; Ruth Baker 3-10.

