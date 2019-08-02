Brooke Will, from Columbus, competed in the a world archery tournament in Nashville, Tennessee last week. For her 3D Championship Will finished in the top ten with a score of 287/300. Her mom, Michelle Will, said Brooke was excited and happy with her score among some of the best youth archers in the world.
There is an open tournament where NASP takes the top 10 shooters and that is their golden ticket into the world championship. Will shot this to see if she could qualify/shoot in the Bullseye tournament. She took second place with a 286/300. Will ended up in 21st place and was happy to be in the top 25.
Bo Will, Brooke’s brother, qualified for the 3D World Championship from being in the open tournament the day before. He is the first Columbus Elementary School student to shoot this tournament. He’s 11, scored a 235 and finished in ninth place.
“It was a great experience and awesome to see kids interact with other kids and truly happy for each other,” Michelle Will said. “A lot of high fives and kids were asking for autographs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)