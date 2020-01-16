CURLING: Endeavor's Samantha Jones qualifies for playoffs at Junior Nationals

Endeavor’s Samantha Jones lost her final two draws at the U.S. Junior Curling National Championships in Eau Claire on Thursday, but still advanced to Friday’s playoffs.
The Jones rink, which also includes Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt at third, Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl at second and Portage’s Anna Tamboli as an alternate, suffered its first loss of the week-long event, losing to North Dakota’s Abbey Kitchens, 10-8 on Thursday morning. Kitchens scored four in the sixth end to take an 8-5 lead, and Jones was never able to recover.
Jones finished round robin play with a 9-8 loss to Michigan’s Delaney Strouse on Thursday evening. In the game with Strouse, Jones used the hammer to score four in the ninth to take an 8-4 lead. Strouse answered with four of her own in the 10th end, and then stole a point in the 11th to get the win.
Jones finished round robin play tied for second place with Strouse with a 5-2 record. The top three teams advance to the playoff.
Also on the women’s side, Pardeeville’s DaKotah Crotty finished winless in round robin play with a pair of losses on Thursday. In the morning draw, Crotty lost 9-3 to Alaska’s Cora Farrell. In the late afternoon draw, Crotty lost to Minnesota’s Anya Normandeau, 8-4.
On the men’s side, the Chase Sinnett team, which includes Trevor Marquardt as an alternate, finished round robin play in second place with a 6-1 record, advancing to modified page playoffs, which begin on Friday.
Also on the men’s side, Poynette Coleman Thursday finished in eighth place with a 1-6 record. The Thurston team, which also includes Poynette’s Jake Thurston at lead, finished its run with a 9-5 loss to Janesville’s Ben Randall on Thursday.
The winning men’s team will represent the United States in the 2020 World Junior Championships, which will be held Feb. 15-22 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The U.S. did not qualify a women’s team for the 2020 junior world championships.