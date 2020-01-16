CURLING: Endeavor's Samantha Jones qualifies for playoffs at Junior Nationals

Endeavor’s Samantha Jones lost her final two draws at the U.S. Junior Curling National Championships in Eau Claire on Thursday, but still advanced to Friday’s playoffs.

The Jones rink, which also includes Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt at third, Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl at second and Portage’s Anna Tamboli as an alternate, suffered its first loss of the week-long event, losing to North Dakota’s Abbey Kitchens, 10-8 on Thursday morning. Kitchens scored four in the sixth end to take an 8-5 lead, and Jones was never able to recover.

Jones finished round robin play with a 9-8 loss to Michigan’s Delaney Strouse on Thursday evening. In the game with Strouse, Jones used the hammer to score four in the ninth to take an 8-4 lead. Strouse answered with four of her own in the 10th end, and then stole a point in the 11th to get the win.

Jones finished round robin play tied for second place with Strouse with a 5-2 record. The top three teams advance to the playoff.

Also on the women’s side, Pardeeville’s DaKotah Crotty finished winless in round robin play with a pair of losses on Thursday. In the morning draw, Crotty lost 9-3 to Alaska’s Cora Farrell. In the late afternoon draw, Crotty lost to Minnesota’s Anya Normandeau, 8-4.