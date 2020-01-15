CURLING: Endeavor's Samantha Jones still undefeated at Junior Nationals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In her draw on Wednesday morning, Crotty suffered a 9-5 loss to Alaska’s Ariel Traxler. Crotty started strong, using the hammer to score a pair in the opening end. Crotty was leading 4-3 after seven ends when Traxler took control by scoring three in the eighth and three more in the 10th to seal the victory.

On the men’s side, Poynette’s Coleman Thurston fell to 1-4 in round robin play with a 7-3 loss to Chase Sinnett on Wednesday. The Thurston rink, which also includes Poynette’s Jake Thurston at lead, could only scoring single points in the fourth, seventh and eighth ends, while Sinnett used the hammer to score two points in three of the four ends he scored.

The Thurston rink picked up its first win of the event on Tuesday night with a 9-6 victory over Wausau’s Wesley Wendling. Thurston was trailing Wendling 5-3 through six ends when he scored three in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. Thurston was leading 7-6 heading to the final end when he stole two in the 10th to get the win.

The Sinnett rink, who became one of two men’s teams with an perfect 5-0 record following Wednesday’s win over Thurston, includes Poynette’s Trevor Marquardt as an alternate. The Sinnett team improved to 4-0 with a 7-3 win over Janesville’s Benjamin Randall on Tuesday night.