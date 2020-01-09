CURLING: Local junior curlers set to play for national championship

The area will be well represented when the 2020 USA Curling Junior National Championships begin on Sunday at the Eau Claire Curling Club.

Of the 16 teams that will be taking the ice competing for a national championship, four of them will have local ties.

On the women’s side, Endeavor’s Samantha Jones, a 2019 Portage High School graduate, is skipping a team that also includes Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt and Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl. Also on the women’s side, Pardeeville’s DaKotah Crotty is competing as the skip of a team.

Area curlers competing on the men’s side will be Poynette’s Trevor Marquardt, who is a member of a team skipped by Chase Sinnett, of Medfield, Mass. Also in the men’s field is a team skipped by Poynette’s Coleman Thursday, that also includes Poynette’s Jake Thurston.

The event begins with practice and the opening ceremony on Sunday, followed by the start of round robin play on Monday morning. The round robin will continue through Thursday, with playoffs starting on Friday morning. Championship games will begin on Saturday.