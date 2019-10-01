Portage’s Anna Tamboli and Poynette’s Coleman Thurston are both competing this week at the 2020 U.S. Youth Olympic Team Trials, which are being held at the Denver Curling Club in Golden, Colorado.
Tamboli and Thurston are both members of the Thurston rink, which is one of a record 11 teams competing to be named to Team USA for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games. Each team consists of two girls and two boys ranging in ages from 14 to 17.
The U.S. Trials begin Thursday with pool play. The top two teams in the two pools will advance to the semifinals, which begin on Sunday. The winning team will advance to the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, which will be held Jan. 10-22 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
