CURLING: Portage-area curlers open at Junior Nationals

In a battle of local teams in the opening women’s draw at the U.S. Junior Curling National Championships in Eau Claire, it was the Samantha Jones rink that picked up an 11-3 win over DaKotah Crotty on Monday afternoon.

Jones, of Endeavor, used the hammer advantage to put together multi-point ends, scoring five in the second end, two in the fourth end and four in the sixth end. Jones is joined by Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl who is throwing second stones, and Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt, who is playing as the team’s third. Portage’s Anna Tamboli is the team’s alternate.

Crotty, from Pardeeville, scored one in the opening end to take the early lead, but could only score single points when she had the hammer advantage in the third and fifth ends.

Both Jones and Crotty were scheduled to play their second draws of the event on Monday night. Jones was scheduled to play Michigan’s Delaney Strouse. Jones was going against Minnesota’s Anya Normandeau. Neither game finished in time for this edition of the Daily Register.

