CURLING: Portage-area curlers open at Junior Nationals

In a battle of local teams in the opening women’s draw at the U.S. Junior Curling National Championships in Eau Claire, it was the Samantha Jones rink that picked up an 11-3 win over DaKotah Crotty on Monday afternoon.
Jones, of Endeavor, used the hammer advantage to put together multi-point ends, scoring five in the second end, two in the fourth end and four in the sixth end. Jones is joined by Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl who is throwing second stones, and Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt, who is playing as the team’s third. Portage’s Anna Tamboli is the team’s alternate.
Crotty, from Pardeeville, scored one in the opening end to take the early lead, but could only score single points when she had the hammer advantage in the third and fifth ends.
Both Jones and Crotty were scheduled to play their second draws of the event on Monday night. Jones was scheduled to play Michigan’s Delaney Strouse. Jones was going against Minnesota’s Anya Normandeau. Neither game finished in time for this edition of the Daily Register.
You have free articles remaining.
On the men’s side of the competition, Poynette’s Coleman Thurston opened with an 8-6 loss in 11 ends to Washington’s Luc Violette. The Thurston rink, which also includes Poynette’s Jake Thurston at lead, stole two in the 10th end to tie the game at 6, but couldn’t rally for the win, as Violette scored a pair in 11th to get the victory.
In Thurston’s second draw of the day, he fell behind 6-0 after two ends and couldn’t recover, losing to Minnesota’s Daniel Murray, 11-7.
Poynette’s Trevor Marquardt is competing at the event as an alternate on the Chase Sinnett rink. Sinnett opened with a 9-6 win over Kevin Tuma on Monday morning. Sinnett improved to 2-0 with an 8-5 win over New York's Daniel Casper.
The event’s round robin play will continue through Thursday, with playoffs starting on Friday morning. Championship games will begin on Saturday.
The winning men’s team will represent the United States in the 2020 World Junior Championships, which will be held Feb. 15-22 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The U.S. did not qualify a women’s team for the 2020 junior world championships.