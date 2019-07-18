Zak Kulka matched his worst round at the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur men’s golf tournament with a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that he still managed to climb the leaderboard and finish in the top 20.
Kulka ended the four-day, 72-hole tournament at 5-over, staying on course enough in the final round to take advantage of some others’ struggles and climb from tied for 22nd to start the day into a tie for 19th to end it.
Despite coming in at 2-over on Thursday, it was an adventurous round for Kulka, who had almost as many birdies and bogeys (eight) as he did pars (10).
He opened with a par on the par-4 first hole but then went birdie, bogey, bogey on the next three to drop to 1-over. A bogey on the par-3 seventh sandwiched between pars on the fifth and sixth and pars on the eighth and ninth put him at 2-over at the turn.
But the UW-Green Bay-bound Kulka parred the first two holes on the back nine and then had back-to-back birdies — on the par-3 12th and par-5 13th — to get back to even par.
Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t quite get home at that score after bogeying the 16th and 17th, both par 4s.
Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Michigan, had a 2-over 74 on Thursday and won the 156-player tournament at 7-under. He started the day two strokes back of the 54-hole leader, Phillip Johnson of Colgate, but Johnson had a 5-over in the final round.
Johnson and Matt Tolan of Eau Claire tied for second at 6-under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)