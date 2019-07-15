Beaver Dam High School 2019 graduate Zak Kulka finished with an even-par 72 in the first round of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur men’s golf tournament at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia on Monday in Green Lake.
Kulka is four shots back of leader Samuel Anderson, who is from Stoughton.
Kulka birdied the par-5 fifth hole, par-3 seventh, par-5 11th and par-5 18th. He evened those out with four bogies to end day one in an 11-way tie for 14th.
While Kulka started the tournament off hot, Waupun resident Jeff Budd had trouble. Budd finished with a 12-over 84 and is tied for 138th.
Budd ended the day with three double bogies and three bogies. But on the front nine, Budd did birdie both the par-4 third hole and the par-5 ninth hole.
