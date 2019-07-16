Zak Kulka finished day two of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur men’s golf tournament at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia on Tuesday in Green Lake.
The 2019 Beaver Dam High School graduate finished his day two-over par 74. He is now two-over par 146 through two rounds and is tied for 18th.
His birdie on the par-5 eighth hole helped him go one-under par in the first eight holes of the front nine. However a double bogey on the par-5 ninth put him at one-over 37 in the front nine.
Kulka also bogeyed on the par-5 13th hole to finish two over.
Waupun native Jeff Budd improved on his second day with a five-over par 77. He birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th. However, he missed the cut as he was 17-over par 161.
