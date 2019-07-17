Zak Kulka didn’t climb the leaderboard during the third round of the 118th Wisconsin State Amateur men’s golf tournament — but he didn’t drop precipitously, either.
The recent Beaver Dam High School graduate carded a 1-over-par 73 on Wednesday at the Links Course at the Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake, falling from a tie for 18th entering the day into a tie for 22nd to end it.
Phillip Johnson of Colgate leads at 11-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of Hunter Eichhorn from Carney, Michigan, who's alone in second at 7-under.
Kulka’s round was off to very promising start Wednesday as he made par on the first four holes and then a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole. He then parred the next three holes and birdied the par-5 ninth to make the turn at 2-under.
But a bogey on the par-3 10th, a double bogey on the par-3 12th and a bogey on the par-4 13th put him at 2-over before he righted the ship and made four straight pars and a birdie on the par-5 18th to close out his round.
The UW-Green Bay recruit had an even-par 72 in round one and a 2-over 74 in round two and will try to finish with a bang during Thursday’s final round.
The State Am began with a 156-player field before being cut down to the low 70 scores plus ties after round two.
Kulka will also be golfing in the 99th Morgan Stanley Wisconsin State Open next month at Geneva National in Lake Geneva after making the field by winning a qualifier last Thursday at Thornberry Creek in Green Bay.
