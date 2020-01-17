JUNIOR CURLING: Endeavor's Samantha Jones has run at Nationals come to an end

Endeavor’s Samantha Jones, a 2019 Portage High School graduate, had her run at the U.S. Curling Junior National Championships come to an end with a 6-3 loss to Delaney Strouse in the women’s semifinal on Friday afternoon at the Eau Claire Curling Club.

The Jones team, which also included Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt at third, Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl at second and Portage’s Anna Tamboli as an alternate, was trailing 3-1 after six ends. Team Strouse then made a double takeout in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jones was then forced to make a takeout to score a single point in the eighth end as Strouse’s side continued to control the match. Strouse was forced to draw for one point in the ninth end but was too heavy, awarding a stolen point to Jones instead.

In the 10th end, a great double from Mullaney cleared out a corner guard and a stone buried in the house to pave the path Team Strouse’s victory.

The Jones team was rolling through round robin play, winning its first five games before finishing with two losses on Thursday. Those losses sent Jones to the semifinals, where they lost to Strouse on Friday.

On the men’s side, the Chase Sinnett rink, which includes Poynette’s Trevor Marquardt as an alternate, was also eliminated on Friday. Sinnett lost to Kevin Tuma, 9-2 in the men’s semifinal.