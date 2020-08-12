SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL: Tri-City Bulldogs find new home at Pardeeville for 2020 season

“He wound up bringing in four of his brothers, and then one of them started recruiting guys he’s played with in the past and I think that’s brought in about 12 guys.”

Bebber is hopeful the mix of new and old can help lead the Bulldogs back to the postseason. Tri-City finished 3-5 last year in the Southern Division before falling to the Kenosha Cougars in the Southern Division semifinal, 50-30.

Due to the Upper Peninsula Arctic Blast pulling out of the 2020 season due to the delay, the NLFL will feature just one division this season with each of the seven teams playing a six-game schedule, with the top-four teams reaching the playoffs. The Bulldogs received the opening week bye, pushing back the team’s season opener to this Saturday against the Wisconsin Ravens.

The matchup against the Ravens is one of three home games in the Bulldogs’ opening four games, including contests against the reigning league champion Rockton Revolution (Aug. 29) and Kenosha Cougars (Sept. 12) sandwiched around a weekend off for Labor Day.

“As much as the guys were chomping at the bit and ready to go, I saw it could be a good thing because it gives us another week to prepare before going up against some of those teams that traditionally would beat the crap out of us,” Bebber said.