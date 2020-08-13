SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL: Tri-City Bulldogs find new home in Pardeeville for 2020 season

Bebber said the team’s typical game day roster featured 25 to 30 players, and the Bulldogs had 28 players at its preseason game against the Marshfield Bandits on July 18. Since then however, the Bulldogs have grown, adding another 15 to 20 recruits.

According to Bebber, most of the additions are completely new players, while some are former Bulldogs that have returned. The team, whose main core of players resides in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Portage and Mauston, has branched out as far north as Eau Claire and La Crosse, as well as Minneapolis, with some of its new players.

“We had one guy that came out back in March before the lockdown, and he was all for it, saying, ‘Yeah man, I’d love to play. I’ll play wherever, I’ll do whatever.’ I kind of patted him on the back and that’s what we need,” Bebber said.

“He wound up bringing in four of his brothers, and then one of them started recruiting guys he’s played with in the past and I think that’s brought in about 12 guys.”

Bebber is hopeful the mix of new and old can help lead the Bulldogs back to the postseason. Tri-City finished 3-5 last year in the Southern Division before falling to the Kenosha Cougars in the Southern Division semifinal, 50-30.