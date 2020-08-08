TRAP SHOOTING: Beaver Dam Soph. Ashley Blatz does well at Scholastic Clay Target Program National Tournament

Queisser said once the Beaver Dam Conservationists Club opened up in the last week of April, members of the Beaver Dam trap team came out to practice throughout May and June. Blatz said the team started out having practices on Saturdays and once the stay at home order was lifted in late-May, the team decided to have regular practices Tuesdays and Thursdays. Blatz said she was also shooting in league play in June on Wednesday nights against other squads.

“I was shooting five or six extra rounds a night to really get prepared,” Blatz said. “I was shooting 300 rounds a day.”

Blatz finished 16th in the skeet event with a 161, which was 52 points better than last year’s score. She took 17th in the 16-yard trap with a 182 and 12th in doubles with a 150. She also participated in the sporting clays event which she scored a 104, improving from last year’s score of 62.

“I’ve been shooting a lot better than last year, so I thought I was going to get better scores,” Blatz said. “I guess it turned out OK.”

Blatz has been participating in trap shooting for the last three years and she said she’s improved immensely. When she first started out she would average shooting eight to 12 birds (also known as orange clays) out of 25 attempts. Now she is averaging anywhere from 18-20 birds out of 25.