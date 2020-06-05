With American Legion season canceled by pandemic, Waupun, Beaver Dam help spearhead alternate league

“The end outcome needs to be learn something and to enhance their baseball skills, to have a safe season and to see some smiles on the baseball field again,” he said.

Those sentiments were echoed by Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke.

“The reason we’re doing this league is, No. 1, for the seniors — they didn’t have any season at all and we were trying to find a way to let them have a season,” Wilke said. “And then the other thing is the development of our younger kids. We want to get some games in instead of going a whole year without playing any baseball.”

There have been some hurdles to clear in order to get the ball rolling, though. For starters, teams are usually covered by insurance policies through their local American Legion posts — meaning the local teams have to get policies of their own in order to play. In addition to having to get individual insurance policies, teams are having parents sign a COVID-19 waiver since insurances aren’t covering the disease.