With American Legion season canceled by pandemic, Waupun, Beaver Dam help spearhead alternate league

First, the coronavirus pandemic robbed high school baseball players of the spring Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association season. Then it took away the American Legion season.
It was looking like there would be no organized baseball at all this year, but a grassroots effort led by Waupun High School and American Legion Post 210 coach Derrick Standke has changed that.
Coaches from area teams met via Zoom on May 17, and momentum hasn’t wavered since. Using Wisconsin Sports Services — a multi-sport organization that administers leagues and tournaments around the state — as a governing body, Beaver Dam, Fox Lake/Randolph, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun are all going to be hitting the field this summer.
Teams in the league, which also will include Cedarburg, Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Hartford and potentially Jefferson and Watertown, have to submit rosters to Wisconsin Sports Services by next Friday. Once that happens and it’s known which teams are officially in, coaches will meet again to come up with a more concrete plan for how to proceed.
Standke said that with the season starting so late because of the pandemic — which led to the WIAA canceling all spring sports on April 21 and the American Legion Department of Wisconsin following suit on May 9 — the objective this summer is different than most summers.
“The end outcome needs to be learn something and to enhance their baseball skills, to have a safe season and to see some smiles on the baseball field again,” he said.
Those sentiments were echoed by Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke.
“The reason we’re doing this league is, No. 1, for the seniors — they didn’t have any season at all and we were trying to find a way to let them have a season,” Wilke said. “And then the other thing is the development of our younger kids. We want to get some games in instead of going a whole year without playing any baseball.”
There have been some hurdles to clear in order to get the ball rolling, though. For starters, teams are usually covered by insurance policies through their local American Legion posts — meaning the local teams have to get policies of their own in order to play. In addition to having to get individual insurance policies, teams are having parents sign a COVID-19 waiver since insurances aren’t covering the disease.
Facilities are also an issue. With the pandemic impacting the availability of parks from city to city and county to county, some teams know they will have access while others are unsure. Jefferson and Watertown, for example, don’t know whether they’ll have a home field to use, meaning they might have to play all away games in order to be part of the league. That possibility has both on the fence as of now.
As part of the league, each team will have to pay Wisconsin Sports Services a $100 fee, which will include the use of a scheduling template as well as the organization’s website for standings and statistics to be posted.
Without their normal Legion coffers to tap into, teams are also having to charge individual players a fee for the season — in Waupun, that fee will be $75 — to cover the cost of such things as umpires, equipment (baseballs, etc.) and other miscellaneous expenses.
Standke said that while official decisions won’t be made on the league format until after next Friday when it’s known who’s all in, the framework for the season as of now is for it to begin the week of June 29 and end no later than Aug. 9, with 10-12 league games per team.
The league would be organized into two divisions based on geography, not enrollment size, because given the current pandemic conditions staying as close to home as much as possible is the top priority.
Teams would also be free to schedule non-league games throughout the summer as they see fit.
“Kind of like a pick-up game,” Wilke said.
As far as how games and the field atmosphere might look amid the pandemic, Standke said a lot of that will depend on the guidelines put in place from team to team, since there won’t be any league-mandated guidelines.
“Everyone should just be mindful and respectful of others,” he said. “When you’re on the baseball field, it’s still baseball — it’s things outside the fence that might look a little different. We won’t have a concession stand in Waupun, for example.”
Gus Thompson Field in Waupun is a city park and city parks in Waupun are opening Saturday, so Waupun is going to have its first practice of the year Monday.
Beaver Dam isn’t quite as fortunate since its baseball field is owned by the school district and school facilities are not available until July 1, a result of the fact Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on April 16 ordered all schools and school facilities to be closed to the public for the remainder of the school year, which ends on June 30.
And because there’s not a regulation-sized baseball diamond — only Little League and modified diamonds — in the city, there’s no way to practice other than doing such things as hitting off tees, fielding grounders on makeshift diamonds, using the batting cages the city owns and throwing for arm strength.
Beaver Dam is pressing forward nonetheless.
“We heard back from the kids who were interested and now we’re kind of going from there as far as the registration and getting the fees put together,” said Wilke, who added that he expects fees per kid to be in the ballpark of $100.
It’s certainly not the way players, coaches and baseball enthusiasts in the area envisioned summer baseball would look as recently as even a month ago, but in the end, no one is complaining.
“It’s kind of a grassroots thing — just a bunch of people around the area who love baseball and they want to give these kids a summer season like they normally would have,” Wilke said.
