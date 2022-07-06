American Legion baseball is a flagship for youth programs

Another year and it's another season of American Legion Baseball!

The flagship for today's youth baseball programs, the roots of American Legion baseball stretch all the way back to 1925 when a resolution was passed at the American Legion National Convention for the development of youth baseball leagues. Dan Sowers, a WWI veteran, worked to secure funding for it to continue in its early years.

After missing the first three games of the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187's 2022 campaign due to health issues, last week I was able to catch a ride with Steve Borck, program director for the Post 187 baseball team, for a doubleheader in Mauston. I have to say, it sure feels good to be back on the road with Post 187.

The Dells plays a mixed schedule of both legion and non-legion teams. Along with their regular American Legion schedule, Post 187 plays in a Tuesday night league at the Woodside Ranch Resort complex in Mauston. Other competing teams include Adams Friendship, Port Edwards, Royall, Ithaca, DeForest, Nekoosa, and of course, Mauston.

If you have never been to the Woodside complex, I strongly urge you to wear a hard hat and shoulder pads. And no, I'm not kidding.

Picture this: four ball fields operating simultaneously with the home plate areas converging at a central hub, much like the spokes of an old wagon wheel.

What's more, the fences and protective netting are by no means high enough to corral foul balls. At Woodside, foul balls rain down from all directions, and when someone hollers "heads-up," you would be wise to heed their advice.

With rain threatening on and off, Post 187 improved their record with a pair of convincing wins. Then on Thursday they traveled to Baraboo for a game with Post 126.

Unlike Tuesday's meeting, Thursday was a picture perfect day for baseball. Against Post 126, the Dells took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. But that lead would be short lived as Baraboo responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to go up 2-1.

Post 126 would add a 3-spot in the fourth for some much needed breathing room. However, after tacking on a run in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-2, Post 187 would nearly take Baraboo's breath away with a determined rally in their last at-bat.

Trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh, the Dells took advantage of a lead-off walk, a pair of singles and a fielder's choice to pull within a run at 5-4. But Baraboo hung tough, gunning down a runner at the plate and another attempting to steal second for two crucial outs.

Then, with 2 down and the tying run on third, a strikeout ended the game in Baraboo's favor. "Oh so close" as my grandmother was so fond of saying. But as my dad always said, "close only counts in horse shoes and hand grenades."

Looking for a ballgame near you? Wisconsin Dells has a twin bill at Mauston on July 12 followed by another twin bill at Viroqua on the July 13, starting at 5 pm.

As always, I hope to see you there. With or without your hard hat!