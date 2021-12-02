'An awesome opportunity': Portage prep curlers get unique chance to scrimmage U.S. Paralympic team

“I get to sleep in my own bed, which is nice, but the other thing is you get to show them how a small community like this, with a four-sheet curling club, can produce the ice that very closely emulates what we’re going to see in Beijing. It’s just wonderful having them here.”

That near-identical ice to what the team will see in just three short months in Beijing is just one of the reasons the U.S. National Team visited the heart of Columbia County. As big of a draw as the quickness and the bend the four-sheet club’s ice creates, the new addition of the Portage Curling Club’s wheelchair ramp played just as integral a role.

“The ramp, if they didn’t have a ramp, we wouldn’t be here, to be quite honest,” Schieber said. “And with them having the ramp that was one of the reasons we wanted to come.”

“One that we have the ramp and can come and play on the fantastic ice in Portage. And No. 2, if we can help you gain some attention for your ramp, we’ll do what we can, and for the fundraising, it turned out they just killed it here in the community raising the money for the ramp.”