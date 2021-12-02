'An awesome opportunity': Portage prep curlers get unique chance to scrimmage U.S. Paralympic team

It’s not every day someone gets to talk to, let alone compete against, an Olympian.
Members of the Portage prep curling team were part of the lucky few to do the latter Wednesday as the Warriors boys and girls teams competed against the eight members of this year’s United States Wheelchair Curling team in exhibition matches the Portage Curling Club.
The games helped spark a five-day training trip for the U.S. team in the “Curling Capitol of the World” in which they’ll also hold an open house on Thursday, as well as wheelchair bonspiel over the weekend. The exclusivity of the Warriors’ chance to compete against the nation’s best didn’t go unnoticed by Portage boys coach Mike Charles.
“That’s extremely special and I don’t know if we’ll ever have the chance to do this again,” Charles said of the event.
It’s something U.S. Wheelchair head coach Rusty Schieber, a Portage area native, was equally excited about.
“It’s wonderful to bring these guys in and our traditional training site is Chaska, Minn., which is wonderful and you go to Chaska and you have everything you want in a multi-million dollar city; it’s a fantastic place to go,” Schieber said.
“But to bring these guys down to Portage, a town I’m so closely associated with, is pretty darn cool.”
“I get to sleep in my own bed, which is nice, but the other thing is you get to show them how a small community like this, with a four-sheet curling club, can produce the ice that very closely emulates what we’re going to see in Beijing. It’s just wonderful having them here.”
That near-identical ice to what the team will see in just three short months in Beijing is just one of the reasons the U.S. National Team visited the heart of Columbia County. As big of a draw as the quickness and the bend the four-sheet club’s ice creates, the new addition of the Portage Curling Club’s wheelchair ramp played just as integral a role.
“The ramp, if they didn’t have a ramp, we wouldn’t be here, to be quite honest,” Schieber said. “And with them having the ramp that was one of the reasons we wanted to come.”
“One that we have the ramp and can come and play on the fantastic ice in Portage. And No. 2, if we can help you gain some attention for your ramp, we’ll do what we can, and for the fundraising, it turned out they just killed it here in the community raising the money for the ramp.”
Some strong competition was another draw for Schieber and his team, which includes five other Wisconsinites including Shawn Sadowski (Portage), Dave Samsa (Green Bay), Matt Thums (Wausau), Dan Rose (Tomah) and Laura Dwyer (Oconomowoc).
Schieber admitted that when people first hear about the Paralympics, they immediately jump to the thought of the Special Olympics.
“A very good program, but totally different; this is competition and championships, while the wonderful goal for the Special Olympics is participation,” he said. “These are Olympians and Paralympians.”
And with ales than stellar wheelchair curling program currently, Schieber has employed a strategy of participating in “high performance camps.”
“Since the beginning of the year, the emphasis on the camp has been: competition. The best way to get it? Play against able bodied teams, playing their game and going out and beating them,” he said.
That was the case again Wednesday as the two rinks — one comprised of Thums, Steve Emt, Sams and Oyuna Uranchimeg, while the other led by Sadowski alongside Pam Wilson, Rose and Dwyer — bested the Warriors’ varsity boys and girls teams.
Despite coming out on the short end, it was nothing for the kids to hang their heads about in Charles’ mind.
“They lost, but being beaten by a better team isn’t a loss in my book. It’s a learning experience and life is full of those,” he said. “They were gracious enough to curl against us tonight and I think it was great; the kids handled themselves very well out there on the ice.”
For Charles, that’s the beauty in the sport of curling itself.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re able bodied or a Paralympian, the game is played the same. It’s strategy and about making your shots,” he said. “I’m still in awe watching them make their shots, basically just with arm movement … It’s really amazing watching them curl and the kids were having a fun time out there with them.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.