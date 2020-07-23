You are the owner of this article.
Annual Portage Elks Kids Fisheree canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Portage Elks Kids Fisheree, rescheduled for August 2, at Pauquette Park has been canceled. The Portage Elks Club looks forward to next year's Fisheree, scheduled for June 6, 2021.

