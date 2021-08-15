Area curlers combine for three podium finishes at USCA U21 Junior Championships

The synonymous relationship between Columbia County and curling success continued on Saturday as area players combined for three podium finishes on the final day of the United State Curling Association U21 Junior Championships.
The Daniel Casper rink, which included Poynette’s Coleman Thurston as lead, and later alternate, edged out the Aiden Oldenburg rink, 5-3, to capture gold on the men’s side. With the win the Casper rink will represent the US at the World Championships in October, and it was especially sweet for Coleman Thurston as he edged out cousin Jake Thurston, who was second as a member of the Oldenburg rink.
It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the championship game as the Casper rink trailed 3-2 through eight ends. With the hammer however, the Casper rink scored a pair of points in the ninth to go ahead 4-3, before stealing a point in the 10th end to seal the victory.
The victory capped off a perfect tournament for the Casper rink, which finished 8-0 in qualifying before winning 9-3 over the Wesley Wendling rink in the semifinals.
Coupled with the pair of Poynette natives, the Samantha Jones rink won bronze over the Andie McDonald rink in the women’s third-place match. The Jones rink which included locals Samantha Jones (skip), Abigail Marquardt (third), Ellie Vorpahl (second) and Anna Armstrong (lead), pulled away for a 6-3 victory to finish on the medal stand.
With the Jones team opening with the hammer, the teams traded two-point ends in the second, third and fourth following an open first, with the Jones rink taking an early 4-2 lead. The McDonald rink scored a point in the seventh to pull within 4-3, but Jones scored one in the eighth and stole another in the ninth to seal the win.
The Jones rink, which went 4-1 in pool play, fell to eventual the eventual champion Delaney Strouse rink, 7-5, in the semifinals. To reach the semis, the Jones rink had to beat the Claire Viau rink, based out of Portage, in a tiebreaker as both teams finished at 4-1 after pool play.
The Viau rink, which also included Megan McPhee, Ella Endling and Ellery Bazley, couldn’t keep pace with Jones as they rolled to an 8-2 victory.
Along with the medalists, a number of other area players were part of the six-day competition. Among them on the women’s side were Portage’s Anna Tamboli and Pardeeville’s Kylee Barden. Tamboli skipped her rink comprised of Jordan Hein, Amelia Hintz and Teagan Thurston to a 2-3 record in pool play, while Barden was joined by Aubrey Rietmann, Lauren Hein and Oli Lee as they went 1-4 in pool play.
On the men’s side, the lone team comprised of all locals was the Joe Charles rink, which also included Emmett Benck, Adam Hein and Noah Jahn. The group went 1-7 in pool play, earning a thrilling 9-8 win over the Ryan Church rink in extra ends for their lone victory.
