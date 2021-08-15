Area curlers combine for three podium finishes at USCA U21 Junior Championships

With the Jones team opening with the hammer, the teams traded two-point ends in the second, third and fourth following an open first, with the Jones rink taking an early 4-2 lead. The McDonald rink scored a point in the seventh to pull within 4-3, but Jones scored one in the eighth and stole another in the ninth to seal the win.

The Jones rink, which went 4-1 in pool play, fell to eventual the eventual champion Delaney Strouse rink, 7-5, in the semifinals. To reach the semis, the Jones rink had to beat the Claire Viau rink, based out of Portage, in a tiebreaker as both teams finished at 4-1 after pool play.

The Viau rink, which also included Megan McPhee, Ella Endling and Ellery Bazley, couldn’t keep pace with Jones as they rolled to an 8-2 victory.

Along with the medalists, a number of other area players were part of the six-day competition. Among them on the women’s side were Portage’s Anna Tamboli and Pardeeville’s Kylee Barden. Tamboli skipped her rink comprised of Jordan Hein, Amelia Hintz and Teagan Thurston to a 2-3 record in pool play, while Barden was joined by Aubrey Rietmann, Lauren Hein and Oli Lee as they went 1-4 in pool play.

On the men’s side, the lone team comprised of all locals was the Joe Charles rink, which also included Emmett Benck, Adam Hein and Noah Jahn. The group went 1-7 in pool play, earning a thrilling 9-8 win over the Ryan Church rink in extra ends for their lone victory.

