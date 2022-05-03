 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CURLING

Area curlers sweep up honors at USA Curling U21 Junior National Championships

Plenty of hardware returned to Columbia County as a number of area curlers recently captured medals at the 2022 USA Curling U21 Junior Nationals April 23-30 at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover.

The Anna Tamboli rink, skipped by 2021 Portage grad, defeated the Sophia Ryhorchuk in the women’s championship final, 9-8, using a pair of a three-point ends to seize control and hold on for the win. Tamboli was joined by teammates Jordan Hein (third), Amelia Hintz (second) and Tessa Thurlow (lead).

Among those on Ryhorchuk rink was Poynette’s Savannah Koch (lead).The Tamboli and Ryhorchuk rinks both finished 7-2 in pool play alongside the Andie McDonald rink based out of Tempe, Ariz. Other women’s teams included the Clair Viau rink out of Portage comprised of Viau, Megan McPhee (third), Ella Wendling (second) and Ellery Bazley), which went 6-3 in round-robin play. Meanwhile the Gracie Kohn rink out of Pardeeville made up of Kohn, Allison Richelman (third), Katie Charles (second) and Heidi Holt (lead) finished 0-9.

On the men’s side, the Fargo, N.D. based Ethan Sampson rink, which included Poynette’s Coleman Thurston, rallied for a 9-8 win over the Connor Kauffman rink out of Blaine, Minn. in the other championship final. Tied at 5 through the first seven ends, the teams traded three-point ends in the eighth and ninth before the Sampson rink scored one in the final end to secure the championship.

Thurston played lead alongside skip Sampson, Marius Kleinas (third) and Kevin Tuma (second). The Sampson and Kauffman rinks both went 5-1 in their respective round-robin pool plays. Among those falling to the Sampson rink in pool play were a pair of Portage based rinks skipped by Carter Henry and Andy Charles.

Carter Henry was joined by Wesley Henry (third), Nolan O’Keefe (second) and Hans Nielsen (lead) to finish 2-4 in pool play, while Charles was joined by Ethan Macomber (third), Bennett Donovan (second) and Max Petitjean (lead) in finishing 1-5.

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

