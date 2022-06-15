AROUND THE HORN: Brewers enter pivotal stretch that could tip NL Central balance of power

Coming off a disastrous homestand that saw the Milwaukee Brewers tumble from first place, the Brewers have righted their vessel, snapping an eight-game losing streak with a desperately needed 4-1 road win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

With that win, not only did Milwaukee pull within a half game of the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals, but it gave Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 563rd franchise victory, tying him with former Brewers skipper Phil Garner for the most in team history. But despite the historic nature of the win, will it be enough to turn Milwaukee’s ship around?

No matter how good you are as a team, over the course of a 162-game schedule you’re going to encounter your share of injuries and slumps. The truth is, Milwaukee is in the midst of one such slump.

First of all, the Brewers are still dealing with a depleted starting rotation. Both Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta remain out due to injury, and their ace, NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, has been broadsided in his last two starts.

With the current starting rotation unable to go deep, the Brewers’ bullpen has been forced to eat more innings than usual. As a result, they are becoming overworked, setting the stage for more injuries. The one bright spot in all this gloom has been starter Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA), who has so far averaged between five and six innings per start. As always, relievers Devin Williams and Josh Hader have been lights out.

Along with Milwaukee’s pitching woes, the offense has similarly struggled. From the top of the starting line-up to the bottom, not a single .300 hitter can be found. Nor will you find one warming the bench.

As of Monday, Omar Narvaez leads Milwaukee’s attack with a .283 batting average with Rowdy Tellez a distant second at .257. Next comes Hunter Renfroe at .246 and Christian Yelich at .242. What follows is a substantial drop-off. Batting averages such as these won’t win championships.

On a more positive note, Yelich is the Brewers’ leader in hits with 54 while Adames leads the club with 11 home runs.

Milwaukee started the week in New York with a three-game set with the Mets, owners of the best record in the National League. Then the Brewers will travel to the other end of the baseball spectrum, taking on the team with not only the worst record in the NL, but in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds.

For Milwaukee to succeed and regain control of the NL Central, they must win both these series. Going 1-2 against the Mets would weaken their claim as a playoff contender. Losing the series with the Reds would be disastrous, especially since their next opponent will be the Cardinals.

Returning home to face St. Louis, this four-game set could very well tip the balance of power in the NL Central. For Milwaukee, now more than ever, it’s all hands on deck.

Mark Blomberg is a freelance columnist for Lee Sports Wisconsin. Emails can be addressed to him and sent to sports@wiscnews.com. The opinions are the writer’s.