AROUND THE HORN: Making the right call

Just a block from my son’s and daughter-in-law’s apartment in Alhambra, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, there’s an immense park complete with shaded walkways, picnic shelters, ballfields, basketball and tennis courts, a rec center and ponds filled with ducks, swans, geese, etc. My precious little grandaughter Fiara loves to go for her daily walk there, trying as hard as she can to catch “mama” goose.

While Fiara embarks on her wild goose chase, closely pursued by mom and grandma, my son and I play catch on one of the many baseball diamonds nearby.

Outside the wire fence behind home plate there’s a small courtyard filled with flowers and flowering shrubs. At its center stands a life-size statue of a baseball player, bat in hand, perched upon a bronze pedestal. The statue is of Ralph Kiner, a Hall of Fame outfielder who came up with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1946, and as a kid, once played on these very same fields. Concluding our game of catch my son and I relax in the bleachers as a group of young ballplayers led by their coach approach the field, stopping briefly at the courtyard.

As is tradition in the local little league baseball program, before the start of a new season coaches gather their players at the foot of Kiner’s statue, explaining to them who he was, and in doing so, letting them know that their own dreams of major league glory could also come true. Tragically, for many children those dreams and others like them have been taken away forever.

In the small town of Uvalde, Texas, a community much smaller than Alhambra, 19 children will never play any kind of sport again. Whatever dreams they might have had regarding their futures will never come true.

Once again in broad daylight an armed gunman entered an elementary school, this time in Uvalde, through an unlocked door, stepped into a fourth grade classroom whose door was also unlocked, and opened fire.

By the time police finally killed the shooter, 19 children and two adults — both teachers — lay dead. That’s the equivalent of two full teams of little leaguers and their head coaches.

Over and over this horrific brutality is repeated in our country, and the only thing that changes is the location of the crime scene. Here in the land of the free and the home of the brave, a child is no longer safe in their classroom.

As in past school shootings there will be local, state, and federal investigations. School security will be scrutinized as will police response. Recommendations for reform will be made and resignations will take place. But in the end it’s always the same: Thoughts and prayers ... thoughts and prayers.

In time the people of Uvalde will gather themselves, reminding each other of who they are. But what of the dead? Will time remember them?

And what of our elected officials in who’s hands rest the reins of power? Will they continue to stand like statues, or will they finally climb down from their pedestals and act? How many children in how many schools must die before they do something?

If any good comes out of this latest tragedy, perhaps the act itself will finally prompt our leaders to make the right call. When they do, the legion of fallen children and teachers may at least rest in peace.

Mark Blomberg is a freelance columnist for Lee Sports Wisconsin. Emails can be addressed to him and sent to sports@wiscnews.com. The opinions are the writer’s.