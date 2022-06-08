AROUND THE HORN: MLB division races right on course

It may not seem like it but one-third of the 2022 Major League Baseball season has come and gone.

Entering into the first week of June there have been few surprises relating to the current campaign. In terms of divisional standings, As of Monday, both the American and National League races are adhering to the course predicted by most of the game’s expert preseason prognosticators.

Over in the AL the Central division race is hotly contested, while in the once volitile East and the wild, wild West, a pair of familiar front-runners have seized control.

In the AL Central the Minnesota Twins own the top spot with a record of 32-24. Somewhat surprisingly, the Cleveland Guardians (24-25) have moved into second place, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. Lurking in third are the injury-riddled Chicago White Sox (25-27), picked by many to win the division. Once they regain their health, look for them to make a charge to the finish line.

In both the AL East and West, a pair of perennial champions have reasserted themselves, deeply entrenched on the high ground.

Owning the best record in baseball at 39-15 the New York Yankees are the team to beat in the AL East. At home or on the road, it doesn’t matter. The Pinstripers just keep on winning. At Yankee Stadium they’re 23-7, going 16-8 away from the Bronx!

New York’s closest competitors, the Toronto Blue Jays (31-22) and Tampa Bay Rays (31-23), have faded back in the division race. If the Yankees can remain healthy, the AL East will belong to them.

In the AL West the storyline is the same. The Houston Astros (35-19), winners of five consecutive division titles, have solidified their position in first place, opening an 8 1/2 game lead over the Los Angeles Angels (27-28) thanks in large part to a horrendous 12-game skid by the Halos. On the outer fringe of contention, 9 1/2 games out, the Texas Rangers (25-28) are also fading fast.

Looking at the NL races, the former hotbed of the East has cooled off considerably in the wake of the resurgent New York Mets. Having the second best record in the game at 36-19, could yet another Subway Series be in the making? Meanwhile, as the division cools down, the action continues to heat up in the West and Central divisions.

As of Monday, the Mets have an 8 1/2 game advantage over the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves (27-27). This they accomplished for the most part without a pair of thoroughbreds, starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. When these two work-horses return to the rotation, their combined one-two punch will simply overpower their division foes.

Like it was in 2021, the NL West is a gigantic toss-up. For now, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the crest of the wave at 35-18, closely pursued by the 33-21 San Diego Padres. Only six games back in third place, the 29-24 San Francisco Giants always pose a threat, however it just might be the return of Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. that will prove the difference maker.

In the NL Central lies the biggest surprise of all. What was at the beginning a two-horse race for the division crown is slowly evolving into a three-horse event. In the lead you have the Milwaukee Brewers (33-23) with the St. Louis Cardinals (31-23) breathing down their necks. But just a few strides back in third are the Pittsburgh Pirates (24-28), seven games off pace. Could the once floundering Pirates shock the baseball world, going from worst to first?

To no one’s surprise, in fourth place in are the Chicago Cubs (23-31) with the Cincinnati Reds (18-35) entombed in dead last.

With a third of the 2022 regular season complete, the divisional races appear to be right on course. The greatest uncertainty lies in the NL West, while the most intriguing race is taking place in the NL Central.

Regardless of current standings, there’s still a whole lot of ball to be played. Remember, the only standings that matter in a pennant race are the final ones.

Mark Blomberg is a freelance columnist for Lee Sports Wisconsin. Emails can be addressed to him and sent to sports@wiscnews.com. The opinions are the writer’s.