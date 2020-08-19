AROUND THE HORN: MLB teams continue to disregard social distancing guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a season under siege from a global pandemic, Major League Baseball's biggest threat may come not from an invisible foe outside the chalk lines, but rather a life size one within its own ranks.

Earlier this week the MLB Network's Monday night showcase game featured the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. For those who tuned in, the contest served to further showcase the noncompliance of many MLB players to the current health and safety guidelines established by the league in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

While Luke Volt went deep twice in the Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Red Sox, both teams succeeded in knocking social distancing out of the park. Throughout the game, players and coaches were crowded together in the dugouts, many without face masks. From what I saw, not a single batter wore a mask at the plate. I am pleased to report however, the coaches, umpires and catchers all wore theirs.

In all fairness, the Yankees and Red Sox are not the only teams in violation of existing rules. During a short rain delay at Yankee Stadium, the MLB Network dropped in on other active games. In each one there was a general disregard for the health and safety policies.