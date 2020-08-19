AROUND THE HORN: MLB teams continue to disregard social distancing guidelines

In a season under siege from a global pandemic, Major League Baseball's biggest threat may come not from an invisible foe outside the chalk lines, but rather a life size one within its own ranks.
Earlier this week the MLB Network's Monday night showcase game featured the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. For those who tuned in, the contest served to further showcase the noncompliance of many MLB players to the current health and safety guidelines established by the league in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.
While Luke Volt went deep twice in the Yankees’ 6-3 win over the Red Sox, both teams succeeded in knocking social distancing out of the park. Throughout the game, players and coaches were crowded together in the dugouts, many without face masks. From what I saw, not a single batter wore a mask at the plate. I am pleased to report however, the coaches, umpires and catchers all wore theirs.
In all fairness, the Yankees and Red Sox are not the only teams in violation of existing rules. During a short rain delay at Yankee Stadium, the MLB Network dropped in on other active games. In each one there was a general disregard for the health and safety policies.
You would think by now that the players should know that COVID-19 is one virus that cannot be disregarded. Entire teams have been benched by it, the lives of all involved placed in jeopardy. Yet here they are, continuing to break the very rules designed to keep them safe. Have they already forgotten what happened to the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals? Apparently some have.
While the Marlins and Cardinals have returned to action, two other clubs are now walking the COVID-19 wire. Last week, a member of the Cincinnati Reds tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result the Reds series with the Pittsburgh Pirates was canceled.
Also last week, two Cleveland Indians players decided on separate occasions to violate the health and safety protocols by leaving their hotel rooms for a night on the town. Both have since been dealt with by the team and thankfully, so far, no member of the Indians has tested positive.
Setting these concerns aside for the moment, it occurs to me that an actual MLB season is underway with actual games being played! So in light of all this viral turbulence, just how have the teams been faring?
Looking at the standings, as of Wednesday morning there are more than a few surprises. With a third of the season in the books, in the American League the Yankees occupy the top spot in the Eastern Division with a record of 16-7. In the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins (16-8) currently reign supreme, while the Oakland A's (16-8) are in command in the AL West.
Over in the National League, in the Eastern Division, the Atlanta Braves (14-11) are out front, while the Chicago Cubs (15-7) lead the NL Central. Meanwhile in the wild, wild, NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers (18-7) look like last year's World Series runners-up.
So how will the storyline read for the 2020 season? Will the Marlins continue their amazing run? Will the Athletics dethrone the Astros? Can the Brewers overtake the Cubs? And can the Rockies climb past the Dodgers?
Only time will tell, and in this pandemic shortened season, time is in short supply. Before you know it the postseason will be upon us. Unless of course a few selfish players blow it for everyone.
