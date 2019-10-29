Like most fans of the American pastime, I've kept a close eye upon the World Series, and for myself and others, its been something akin to the unexpected.
Babe Ruth may have called his shot in the 1932 World Series, but when it came to the 2019 Fall Classic, experts everywhere went down swinging.
Through the first five games of the series, the home team lost every single game.
In the words of baseball Hall of Famer and World Series commentator John Smoltz, the 2019 World Series match-up between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros has been "a series of the unexpected." Instead of dominant starting pitching as envisioned, in the first two games played in Houston, both teams starters were rocked, forcing both bullpens into action far sooner than expected.
In the first two contests, Washington's underrated bullpen was lights out. But for Game 3, 4 and 5, the relievers struggled. Similarly, Houston's bullpen was torched by Washington in the first two games. However, on the road for the next three games, the Astros bullpen performed admirably.
As for offense, the Nationals poured it on in Houston, capturing the first two games. Back home in D.C. was another story, as Washington's offense went AWOL. Meanwhile, the Astros dormant offense suddenly woke up, shelling the Nats into submission to take a 3-2 series lead. Talk about the unexpected, for the first time in World Series history, both teams played better on the road than at home, at least through five games.
In this series of the unexpected, you've got to feel for the Nationals fans. Opening their first ever World Series on the road, tabbed as huge underdogs, they accomplished the near impossible, beating the Astros and their top guns, Gerritt Cole and Justin Verlander. Flying back to Washington for the next three games, many fans expected they would clinch at home. But as good as they were in Houston, that's how badly the Nationals played in Washington.
It was a glorious sight. All of D.C. was decked out in red, the ballpark was packed and the Nationals fans were ready to erupt in joyous celebration. Indeed, it would have been a sight to see.
Instead of joyous celebration there was only stunned silence as the Astros flew into town and took three straight games. Through it all, Nationals fans had precious little to cheer about as their team never even had a lead in any of the three games. To top it off, their ace, Max Scherzer, was forced to miss his Game 5 start due to muscle spasms in his upper back. While there's no joy in Mudville, there's even less in Washington D.C.
For the Nationals, returning to Houston was a flight into the unknown. Facing elimination in Game 6, would their co-ace, Stephen Strasburg, be able to muzzle Houston's explosive offense, forcing a Game 7? And if he did, would Scherzer be available to pitch that all important ballgame? If so, how effective would he be?
So many questions and so little time. But in a series such as this, if you want to come out on top, you must learn to expect the unexpected.
