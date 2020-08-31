AUTO RACING: Mauston's Larry Schotten wins Late Model feature at Dells Raceway Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mauston’s Larry Schotten claimed his first Late Model feature win in over nine years when he won the division’s feature at the Dells Raceway Park’s Championship Night on Saturday.

Schotten, who has four top-10 finishes in six feature events this season at the track, finished eighth in the final Late Models season points standings. He ended up 179 points back of Zack Riddle. The Oregon driver, who finished 10th in Saturday’s feature, was crowned the season champion with 770 points.

Mahlon Borntreger, of Elroy, finished fourth in Saturday’s Late Models feature event. Borntreger did win the first of two Late Model heat races on Saturday. Borntreger, who had four top-10 finishes this season, finished sixth in the final points standings, 158 points behind Riddle. North Freedom driver Scott Luck won the track’s Late Model rookie of the race.

In the UMA Modified feature at Dells Raceway Park on Saturday, Richfield driver Bill Prietzel won the feature race over 2020 rookie of the year Braden Berge of Elkhorn. Matt Pate of Menomonee Falls finished third and secured his first championship in the UMA Modified division.

Mauston’s Denny Schott finished 13th in UMA Modified division, 382 points back of Pate, while Necedah’s Tyler Sauter was 16th.