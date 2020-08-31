AUTO RACING: Mauston's Larry Schotten wins Late Model feature at Dells Raceway Park

Mauston’s Larry Schotten claimed his first Late Model feature win in over nine years when he won the division’s feature at the Dells Raceway Park’s Championship Night on Saturday.
Schotten, who has four top-10 finishes in six feature events this season at the track, finished eighth in the final Late Models season points standings. He ended up 179 points back of Zack Riddle. The Oregon driver, who finished 10th in Saturday’s feature, was crowned the season champion with 770 points.
Mahlon Borntreger, of Elroy, finished fourth in Saturday’s Late Models feature event. Borntreger did win the first of two Late Model heat races on Saturday. Borntreger, who had four top-10 finishes this season, finished sixth in the final points standings, 158 points behind Riddle. North Freedom driver Scott Luck won the track’s Late Model rookie of the race.
In the UMA Modified feature at Dells Raceway Park on Saturday, Richfield driver Bill Prietzel won the feature race over 2020 rookie of the year Braden Berge of Elkhorn. Matt Pate of Menomonee Falls finished third and secured his first championship in the UMA Modified division.
Mauston’s Denny Schott finished 13th in UMA Modified division, 382 points back of Pate, while Necedah’s Tyler Sauter was 16th.
Kevin Berg, of Farmington, Minn., won the 25-lap Sportsman feature at the Dells Raceway Park on Saturday, while Wonewoc’s David Borntreger was third. Dusty Mann of Elko, Minnesota was fourth, which was just good enough to secure him the Sportsman division championship over David Borntreger by 11 points.
William Schott of Camp Douglas finished 10th in the final Sportsman division standings with 329 points. That was good enough to earn him the division’s rookie of the year honors.
In the Bandit division, winning Saturday’s feature was Slinger’s Zach Greer, while North Freedom’s Logan Delaney finished second and Colgate’s Evan Hassler was third. Delaney and Hassler both finished with 856 points in the final Bandit division standings, making them co-champions for the season. The top Juneau County driver in the Bandit division was New Lisbon’s Harry Myer, who finished 13th, 222 points behind Hassler and Delaney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!