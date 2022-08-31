Hawaii captures 4th Little League World Series crown

Back in 1939 a gentleman named Carl Stotz, a resident of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, developed the first Little League Baseball program. There were only three teams in the fledgling league to start, but as time passed and the organization’s popularity grew, so too did the number of teams.

At the outset, Little League was based in Pennsylvania, that is until 1947 when the first league outside the state took root, rapidly spreading from state to state. By 1951 Little League was little no more, expanding to 776 leagues across the United States and into Canada.

Then in 1960, the organization branched out overseas, establishing numerous leagues in various countries. Originally a boys-only organization, in 1974 Little League baseball finally opened its ranks to include girls.

From those original three Pennsylvania teams, Little League baseball now covers the globe, with thousands of teams competing annually in tournament play for the right to venture to Williamsport where it all began, taking part in the Little League World Series.

From a field of 20 teams, 10 from overseas and 10 from the USA, two champions met in the 2022 Little League World Series finale to determine the ultimate champion. Curaçao represented the national bracket against USA champ, Hawaii.

Hawaii was dominant in a 13-3 mercy-rule victory to secure the Little League World Series championship, the state’s fourth in its history.

But it didn’t start out great for Hawaii. In the top of the first with Curaçao at bat, a lead-off single was misplayed when Hawaii failed to cover second base. Following a sacrifice that sent the runner to third, a wild pitch brought home the game’s first run.

Hawaii answered as the first two batters went deep to give them the lead for good, 2-1.

Curaçao would threaten in the top of the second, pushing the tying run to third with two outs, but a clutch strikeout put an end to the uprising.

From there on out it was all Hawaii.

In the home second a pair of hit batsmen set the table for a three-run outburst and a 5-1 lead. At this point Curaçao was down and dejected. In two innings they had burned three pitchers in an attempt to muzzle Hawaii. But still the Hawaiians’ bats continued to roar.

After a frustrating top of the third in which Hawaii’s ace struck out the side, the wheels came flying off for Curaçao, as the USA champions tacked on seven additional runs for a commanding 12-1 advantage!

Needing two runs to stay alive, Curacao rallied in the top of the fourth to trim the deficit to 12-3. But in the bottom of the inning the inevitable took place as a pair of walks and an RBI single scored that all important run to crown Hawaii the 2022 Little League World Series champions.

On a personal note, I’m going to take some much needed time off to deal with a couple of health issues. If all goes well I should resume my column by the end of September. Hopefully the Milwaukee Brewers will have rebounded by then also. In both instances, time will tell.

Until then, here’s to the postseason.