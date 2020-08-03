AMATEUR BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells Rivermen use small ball to spark rally past Evansville

“That eighth inning was really key because he was facing the top of the lineup to start the inning. Obviously we saw what happened in the ninth inning, and if it would have rolled over back in the eighth, it might have been a different outcome.”

After three scoreless to open the game, Maves’ two-out laser over the wall in left center gave the Jays a 1-0 lead. Millard avoided any further damage however, as he got Hart to ground out with a pair on following a Larson double and a Kurth walk.

The Rivermen responded in the home half of the fourth with two outs as well. After a flyout and a ground out, Stein doubled to right center. Millard then reached on a throwing error by shortstop Caylor Burns, but was cut down trying to race all the way to third on the errant throw.

It ultimately worked out for the Rivermen, who improved to 4-4 on the summer. Despite there not being an official season, VanSchoyck has been pleased with the team’s performances as the Rivermen have eclipsed last season’s Sunday win total.