Kendall Minick and Skyler Peterson represented the Columbus Crawdads at the 2019 Home Talent League Futures Game July 26.
The game, which took place at Stampfl Field in Verona, featured some of the Home Talent League’s best young players in an all-star game format where first-year players took on second-year players for bragging rights.
Both Peterson and Minick played on the first-year squad.
Minick, primarily a first baseman for the Crawdads, has hit .417 this season. Minick will be a Columbus High School senior this year.
“Kendall’s been an instant contributor for us both offensively and defensively. It is not always easy to jump up a level and do that right out of the gate. We’re excited about his future with the Crawdads,” said Crawdads player-manager Craig Sauer.
Meanwhile Peterson, primarily a third baseman, has hit .300 this season. He graduated from Columbus High School earlier this year.
“Peterson has what it takes to have a long, successful career in the Home Talent League. He’s just getting started and we’re happy to have him in our lineup,” said Sauer.
The Crawdads will wrap up their season Aug. 4 with a home game at Fireman’s Park against the visiting Montello Granite Jaxx.
The Home Talent League is Wisconsin's largest adult amateur baseball league. The league started in 1929 and has now grown to 43 teams in south-central Wisconsin.
