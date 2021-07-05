HOME TALENT LEAGUE BASEBALL: Columbus rallies to beat Rio; Poynette comes back against Montello

Another loss looked like it was in the cards for the Columbus Crawdads on Sunday when suddenly their bats got hot.

The result? An eight-run eighth inning and a 16-13 victory over the Rio Railmen in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game played in Rio.

Kendall Minick blasted a homer and two doubles, finishing 4-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Crawdads (1-5) to their first victory of the year while Trace Kirchberg went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Columbus trailed 11-7 entering the top of the eighth before erupting to go in front.

The Railmen (2-4) were led by Jeff Jenkins, who was 4-for-5 with a homer and a double. Owen Zweifelhofer belted a fourth-inning grand slam for Rio.

Columbus also was in action on Saturday, getting beat handily by Poynette, 13-3. Alex Watrud and Joey Kmiec both went 2-for-3 for the visiting Crawdads in that contest while Poynette was led by Ryan Hutchinson (4-for-4).

Ian Nowell, Aaron Krigbaum and Justin Hausser all had two hits apiece for Poynette while Davy Tomlinson homered for his only hit of the contest.

Big inning lifts Poynette by Montello