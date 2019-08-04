DEFOREST — The Poynette Home Talent League baseball team was in a very familiar spot Sunday, right in the thick of the Eastern Section playoff hunt on the final day of the regular season.
For the third straight season, the Indians ended their campaign in the same position, fifth place and on the outside looking in following a 16-3 loss to DeForest in seven innings at DeForest High School. The Deacons outhit the Indians 24-4 and scored in each inning to clinch their first trip to the HTL playoffs since 2014.
Poynette (9-7), meanwhile, finished fifth in the Eastern Section, one game behind DeForest (10-6).
“It’s not very often when we get scored on every inning, but they earned every one of them. They hit the ball and they were hitting what I considered good pitches,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “The pitchers did excellent. They’re just hitters — up and down the lineup they can hit, and that’s what they did today.”
Nearly half of those hits came in the first two innings when the Deacons staked their way to an early 9-2 lead. DeForest batted around in the first inning and scored four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 lead.
The Deacons then blew things open in the second with five more runs on six hits, including a three-run home run by Julian Edwards and a two-run double by Brock Allen.
Things may have taken a turn for the better for the Indians had they been able to take advantage of their chance in the top of the first inning.
Jalen Knuteson and Anthony Mabrey worked back-to-back walks to open up the frame. Tomlinson and Kory Ryan followed with consecutive strikeouts however, but first baseman Aaron Krigbaum came through with a two-out RBI single to plate Knuteson for a 1-0 lead.
With two men still on, Poynette missed on its chance to hang a crooked number on the board as Steven Leiterman grounded out to end the threat.
“That would have been huge,” Tomlinson said of another run. “Aaron came up with a clutch hit to get us one; unfortunately we left two. If we would have gotten one or two more there, you just never know how that changes things.”
Following DeForest’s four-run first, Poynette responded in the top of the second as Ryan Hutchinson launched a leadoff home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. But DeForest starter Garret Kertz then retired the next three batters in order.
Kertz, who struck out six in the complete-game win, retired the Indians’ side in the third before DeForest tacked on two more runs to stretch the lead to 11-2.
“Creating a gap like that was huge for them and Kertz threw excellent; we just couldn’t get anything going,” Tomlinson said. “He kept us off balance and we had some hard-hit balls, but a lot of them were right at guys.”
Despite the nine-run hole, Knuteson said the Indians still felt like they were within reach. Poynette showed signs of life in the top of the fourth as it added another run on a Dylan Tomlinson RBI fielder’s choice to make it 11-3, but again the threat fizzled out as the Indians stranded runners on the corners.
The Deacons seized on the failed chance, adding two more runs in the home half of the fourth before tacking on three more over the fifth and sixth.
“It was like a basketball game. We felt like we’d go on our run, but unfortunately they kept running and we couldn’t slow them down,” Knuteson said.
Poynette tried to create some offense down the stretch but only produced one hit, a leadoff double by Mabrey in the fifth, and only two runners reached base in the final three innings. Knuteson believes the Indians had good at-bats but “just didn’t’ have our big inning we needed to get back in the game,” while Davy Tomlinson attributed the struggles at the plate to Kertz’s ability to get ahead in counts.
Mabrey gave up 11 earned runs on 12 hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2⅓ innings of work, while Hutchinson went 2-for-3 to lead the Indians at the plate. Davy Tomlinson was still pleased with the team’s performance over the course of the season, but noted what a bitter pill it is to wait another year to try to get back into the postseason.
“These guys never give up and that’s all we ask for: Just play hard no matter what happens, play the game the right way and keep hustling and playing hard. They all do that, and if they didn’t do that, they wouldn’t be on this team,” he said. “I’m always happy with those guys and I’m very proud of them, but unfortunately we’re fifth, again, and it’s hard to take that in.”
Poynette 110 100 0 — 3 4 1
DeForest 452 212 x — 16 24 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Poy: Mabrey (L; 2.1-12-11-4-1), O’Connor (2.2-8-3-1-0), Bestul (1-4-1-0-2). DeF: Kertz (W; 7-4-2-3-6).
Leading Hitters — Poy: Hutchinson 2x3. HR — Hutchinson. DeF: Frank 3x3, Johnson 3x5, Edwards 3x4, George 3x5, Kurt 5x5, Allen 2x2. 2B — Kurt 3, Held, Johnson, Edwards, George, Allen. HR — Edwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)