HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Brandsma's walk-off blast gives Portage thrilling extra-inning win over Montello

The Portage Skeeters and Montello Granite Jaxx were treated to the City of Portage’s Fourth of July fireworks display during a rare Friday night Home Talent Sunday League game.
They weren’t the only proverbial firecrackers on the night as Colton Brandsma ended the Eastern Section tilt with a bang, as the Skeeters shortstop blasted a walk-off solo home run off the sign in right center at Bidwell Field for a 12-11 win in 11 innings over the Granite Jaxx.
“I knew the pitcher was throwing heat. He threw me a first-pitch ball and I knew he was trying to get that first strike in there, so the second one I knew was coming right down the pipe. I just went for it,” Brandsma said.
“I know he’s got some pop in his bat, and just to go opposite field to right center to win the game, was awesome to see,” Portage player/manager Adam Walz added.
Brandsma’s blast came after he opened the top of the ninth with a ground out to short. And after the Skeeters stranded a pair on base in the bottom of the 10th, he left no doubt with one down in the home half of the 11th.
The late game heroics were nearly unnecessary after the Skeeters (2-4) let late lead slip. After grabbing an 11-7 through the sixth, Montello (3-2) roared back with three runs in the top of the ninth on an RBI double by DJ Raasch and a two-run single by Carter Drews.
The Granite Jaxx nearly tied things up as they loaded the bases with only one out, but Portage reliever Kyle Chappell got BJ Konkel to line into an inning-ending double play, as Brandsma squeezed a hard shot to short before racing over to double off Drews at second base.
Montello made up for the missed chance in the ninth however, as Raasch again came through, lacing a two-out RBI double to the wall in left field, bringing home Cody Ryan to even things at 11.
“Coming in we’ve had some injuries and things like that, so the fact we did that, I think it shows a lot of character of the team. Despite having some guys that have some pulled muscles and stuff like that, and got down 11-7, they didn’t throw in the towel,” Montello manager Mark Hanson said.
“I thought it showed a lot of character of the whole team, for them to come back and tie it up, and to go as long as we did.”
Montello threatened to retake the lead in the 10th as Lucas Achterberg reached on an infield single to lead off the inning and quickly moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. The speedy designated hitter was gunned down trying to swipe third however, before Brett Walker knocked down a would-be single up the middle by Ryan before firing to first to keep the game even.
Portage then stranded a pair on in the bottom of the 10th, but Walker put the Skeeters right back to bat with a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 11th, setting the table for Brandsma’s walk-off shot.
“I can’t be happier with the way the pitchers kept it together at the end of the game. Brett was huge getting that three up, three down in the top of the 11th, Brandsma said.
Portage led 3-0 through the first three innings but quickly found itself behind after a four-run Montello fourth, before the teams traded two-run frames in the fifth. The Granite Jaxx tacked on another run in the top of the sixth when Ryan raced home on a passed ball, but Portage had the answer in the home half.
The Skeeters roared back, sending 10 batters to the plate, racking up six hits and taking advantage of a pair of passed balls for six runs and an 11-7 lead. Adam Bortz had a two-run double while Mason Endres added a two-run single to help stake Portage back in front, but it didn’t last.
While the Skeeters had to sweat things out, Walz was impressed by the win, in that it showed him “that we have that grinding mentality and we can stick with anybody.”
“These guys just beat Monona last week and they’re one of the better teams in the league, so this just shows we can compete with anybody,” he said. “We’ve been in just about every ball game, whether it’s in the very beginning or all the way through. We’re there, we’re just piecing it together and once all these younger guys get a little more familiar with how this league works and how the pitching is, I think we’re going to do some damage.”
Hanson echoed those sentiments about the Granite Jaxx, crediting the comeback to the team’s character. The big thing now will be getting healthy during the quick homestretch ahead of the postseason.
“With the way the season is designed this year, it’s more about seeding,” Hanson said, noting that every member of the now eight-team Eastern Section will make the playoffs.
“With us right now, seeding would be nice, but we need to get guys healthy.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.