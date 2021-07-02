HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Brandsma's walk-off blast gives Portage thrilling extra-inning win over Montello

“I can’t be happier with the way the pitchers kept it together at the end of the game. Brett was huge getting that three up, three down in the top of the 11th, Brandsma said.

Portage led 3-0 through the first three innings but quickly found itself behind after a four-run Montello fourth, before the teams traded two-run frames in the fifth. The Granite Jaxx tacked on another run in the top of the sixth when Ryan raced home on a passed ball, but Portage had the answer in the home half.

The Skeeters roared back, sending 10 batters to the plate, racking up six hits and taking advantage of a pair of passed balls for six runs and an 11-7 lead. Adam Bortz had a two-run double while Mason Endres added a two-run single to help stake Portage back in front, but it didn’t last.

While the Skeeters had to sweat things out, Walz was impressed by the win, in that it showed him “that we have that grinding mentality and we can stick with anybody.”