HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Consistency struggles continue to hurt Wisconsin Dells in loss to Ashton

Creating continuity can go a long way to a team’s success.
In the case of the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen, it’s been their biggest challenge this summer in the Home Talent Sunday League. Trying to blend young and old players, on top of a morphing starting lineup due to a myriad of reasons, has been a major roadblock for the Rivermen.
However, it’s been one that player/manager Aaron Van Schoyck and the Rivermen have been able to navigate. The successes haven’t been as easy to reel in though, with Wisconsin Dells suffering a 15-0 seven-inning loss to Ashton on July 25 in a Northern Division game at Veteran’s Park.
“I know everybody is busy working, especially being in the Dells where everybody is short staffed, so kind of getting continuity in the lineup is the toughest thing,” Van Schoyck said. “The younger kids trying to get used to a wooden after a whole life of using metal is a little bit of an adjustment, and facing some of these teams like Ashton, they just hit the heck out of the ball, a lot.
“I thought I had pretty good stuff today; all of my pitches were working, but Ashton notoriously is the best hitting team in the league,” added Van Schoyck, who gave up seven earned runs on 11 hits in four innings of work in the loss.
The hits came early and often for the A’s (8-2) as Ashton racked up five of their 18 during a four-run first inning that was bolstered by a Liam Belleveau two-run home run. The Rivermen (0-10) looked to respond immediately in the home half as Payton Steiner unloaded a two-out triple to right center field.
The 2021 Baraboo grad was stranded 90 feet from home however, as Dylan Stein flew out to center field to squash the threat. Van Schoyck answered with a scoreless top half of the second, but Wisconsin Dells was sat back down in order in the bottom of the frame and the Rivermen never threatened from there.
“I think the bigger one was Steiner hitting a triple in the first and not being able to get him in,” Van Schoyck said of the two missed momentum swings.
“It was with two outs so it’s not the easiest thing to do, but after they put up a crooked number, it would have been nice to tack one on just to bring it in a little bit. When you put up a zero in the top half, you want that shutdown inning, especially when you’re already down four.”
The tide never swung back Wisconsin Dells’ way after that as the A’s went right back to work. Ashton pounded out two more runs in the third, including an RBI double by Bryce Zielger, and the Eastern Section leaders proceeded to tack on three more runs each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to shut the door on the Rivermen.
Steiner’s triple was the lone hit on the day for Wisconsin Dells, which put together one final rally try in the bottom of the sixth. Brennen Tofson and Stein each drew walks around a hit-by-pitch by Steiner to load the bases with two outs, but A’s reliever Matt Ballweg got Harry Honeyman to fly out to center to leave three ducks on the pond.
Derrick Rothwell fanned eight over five innings while Belleveau went 3-for-4 to pace the A’s. Similar to Ashton, the Rivermen have a complete 25-man roster; however, it’s been rare that Wisconsin Dells has had all of its two dozen-plus players at the same game.
The busy work schedule in Wisconsin Dells certainly plays a factor, but the HTL’s umpire shortage has also hindered the Rivermen with games shifted throughout the calendar from the traditional 1 p.m. Sunday start.
“We’ve played a noon game; they’ve asked to play at 11 and we’ve played at 3:45,” Van Schoyck said. “We’ve played on a Friday, we’ve played games on a Saturday, and that makes it even tougher when guys go into work at the beginning of the summer and go ‘Hey, I don’t care what else you do, just give me Sundays off.’
“Then all of a sudden, boom, our game is on Saturday and all of a sudden we’re trying to scrape by and get enough guys. Luckily we’ve done that and we haven’t had to forfeit any games, but it’s been kind of tough.”
It’s made for a makeshift lineup most games as evidenced by Stein, the Rivermen’s normal first baseman, playing right field.
“He’s usually not out there but he did a great job out there today tracking down a couple balls,” Van Schoyck said.
The hectic work schedule has also made it hard for the Rivermen to get much practice time in. Contrary to the regular prep and American Legion baseball seasons where practices happen at more regularity, it’s difficult for Wisconsin Dells to get much time together outside of gamedays.
Van Schoyck said the group practices on Sundays in the offseason “and get a few guys together, but it’d be nice to see in the summer, even if it’s a couple guys, hitting in the cage or taking some ground balls to get some continuity.”
“If you’re just playing one day a week and getting two at-bats, it’s not going to cut it,” he said.
Despite those struggles, namely on Sunday, the Rivermen have found success in the Home Talent Night League. Wisconsin Dells is 2-4 so far this season and has an outside shot at making the league’s playoffs, albeit needing some help and having hurt its chances with three losses coming after leading in the seventh inning.
Van Schoyck recognizes how important a Night League playoff berth would be, as well as a win over fellow unbeaten Cazenovia in Sunday’s regular season Sunday League finale. Regardless of those outcomes, he believes the team is headed in the right direction with a lot of fresh young faces.
Tofson, Steiner, Stein, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Payton Sterkowitz and Dylan Barganz have played four years of fewer in the HTL, and with strong players throughout the area coming through the ranks, the injection of youth into the lineup can serve the Rivermen well.
“I went out and pitched a little bit (today) and I’m going to be 32 in five days, so I really don’t want to be out there if I don’t have to,” Van Schoyck said. “So those younger guys definitely help and hopefully they can get some more of their buddies to come out.”
ASHTON 15, WISCONSIN DELLS 0 (7)
Ashton 402 303 3 — 15 18 0
Wisconsin Dells 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — A: Rothwell (W; 5-1-0-0-8-0), M. Ballweg (2-0-0-0-3-2); WD: VanSchoyck (L; 4-11-9-7-1-0), Fitzpatrick (3-7-6-4-2-4).
Leading hitters — A: Miller 2x5 (2 2B), Adler 3x4 (2B), Bry. Ziegler (2B), Belleveau 3x4 (HR); WD: Steiner (3B).
