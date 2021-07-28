HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Consistency struggles continue to hurt Wisconsin Dells in loss to Ashton

The 2021 Baraboo grad was stranded 90 feet from home however, as Dylan Stein flew out to center field to squash the threat. Van Schoyck answered with a scoreless top half of the second, but Wisconsin Dells was sat back down in order in the bottom of the frame and the Rivermen never threatened from there.

“I think the bigger one was Steiner hitting a triple in the first and not being able to get him in,” Van Schoyck said of the two missed momentum swings.

“It was with two outs so it’s not the easiest thing to do, but after they put up a crooked number, it would have been nice to tack one on just to bring it in a little bit. When you put up a zero in the top half, you want that shutdown inning, especially when you’re already down four.”

The tide never swung back Wisconsin Dells’ way after that as the A’s went right back to work. Ashton pounded out two more runs in the third, including an RBI double by Bryce Zielger, and the Eastern Section leaders proceeded to tack on three more runs each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to shut the door on the Rivermen.