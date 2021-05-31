HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Cottage Grove smothers Columbus, 25-1 in seven innings

“He’s a good soldier and did the best he could,” Sauer said.

The Firemen were hitless through the first three innings, but finally broke through with four runs in the fourth on three hits.

“He just got tired,” Sauer said. “He ran out of bullets, I think is what happened. We didn’t have anybody to come in for him. We just had to eat innings today. He did that as best he could and he did a really good job.

“Watrud did a really good job. We asked way more than we should’ve today. We ran out of pitching in the sixth inning of yesterday’s game. He had to eat innings and he had to kind of be our sacrifice out there to the baseball gods.”

The onslaught by the Firemen held steady in the fifth as they loaded the bases on Watrud and got seven runs to cross before the Crawdads put in Mitch Motl with no outs. The Firemen finished with 13 runs scored off six hits and seven walks to seize a massive 17-0 lead.

Nick Herbig went 3-for-5 with a double, while Taylor Austen, Paul Patten and Pete Strommen each had two hits apiece to pace the Firemen. Strommen also doubled in the win.