HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Cottage Grove smothers Columbus, 25-1 in seven innings

COLUMBUS — In the top of the second inning of Monday’s Home Talent League game, Cottage Grove shortstop Bob Blakely took a groundball to the face and had to come out for the rest of the day against Columbus.
That’s part of baseball; shiners like that are going to happen, just like teams are going to take bumps and bruises throughout a grueling season.
The Crawdads were ultimately the ones that left the Eastern Section clash with a massive welt. Columbus couldn’t put a stop to the Firemen’s bats, surrendering 15 hits en route to a 25-1 rout in seven innings at Firerman’s Park.
“In a game like this, there are not a lot of positives,” Columbus manager Craig Sauer said. “It’s just if you’re not bringing your best and you don’t have your best, there’s no easy team in this league and things can go wrong really fast.
“It’s good for them to see that. It’s good for them to feel what a blowout like this feels like, so hopefully it doesn’t happen again in the future.”
Graham Schroeder-Gasser struck out four times against the Crawdads, but his lone hit of the day was a major punctuation mark, with his grand slam to right centerfield giving the Firemen a 24-0 lead in the sixth inning.
Columbus pitcher Alex Watrud got the start on the mound, pitching into the fifth inning. He struck out six batters, but gave up 10 earned runs off four hits and 11 walks.
“He’s a good soldier and did the best he could,” Sauer said.
The Firemen were hitless through the first three innings, but finally broke through with four runs in the fourth on three hits.
“He just got tired,” Sauer said. “He ran out of bullets, I think is what happened. We didn’t have anybody to come in for him. We just had to eat innings today. He did that as best he could and he did a really good job.
“Watrud did a really good job. We asked way more than we should’ve today. We ran out of pitching in the sixth inning of yesterday’s game. He had to eat innings and he had to kind of be our sacrifice out there to the baseball gods.”
The onslaught by the Firemen held steady in the fifth as they loaded the bases on Watrud and got seven runs to cross before the Crawdads put in Mitch Motl with no outs. The Firemen finished with 13 runs scored off six hits and seven walks to seize a massive 17-0 lead.
Nick Herbig went 3-for-5 with a double, while Taylor Austen, Paul Patten and Pete Strommen each had two hits apiece to pace the Firemen. Strommen also doubled in the win.
Cottage Grove pitcher was equally as hot as the Firemen’s bats however, racking up 12 strikeouts with just one hit over five innings of work. Marshall Lehman relieved Dimmig and finished the last two innings with one strikeout while giving up one earned run off two hits and a walk.
The Cottage Grove defense meanwhile was lukewarm at best, committing five errors, but were saved by the Crawdads’ struggles to score.
Columbus had opportunities to score in a couple innings, but could only get one run to cross in the sixth on a Watrud RBI single to claw within 24-1.
“I don’t think anybody is going to remember the run that we got on today,” Sauer said. “It was nice to see some guys hitting the ball. We’re a decent hitting team and it’s good to have people feeling some success taking that into the next game. If you go 0-for-3 on a day like this, it’s even harder. It’s nice to see them get some hits.”
The Crawdads also threatened to score in the first inning when they loaded the bases with two outs. Kendall Minick and Joey Kmiec both reached with two outs, before Gary Pashley singled to load them. But the threat was thwarted away when Watrud struck out.
The Crawdads left seven runners stranded on base. They left two on in the seventh inning after both Jarod Ontiveros and Brandon Walk reached off errors by third baseman Paul Patten, but Kmiec ended the game with a popup to second baseman Tristen Herber.
This is the second loss in two days for the Crawdads as they now try win their first game next Sunday when they travel to Sun Prairie.
“Hopefully, we’ll have our prime lineup back and we’ll have our mainline pitching out there,” Sauer said. “I’m expecting us to be very competitive in that game.”
COTTAGE GROVE 25, COLUMBUS 1</&hspag3>
Cottage Grove 000 4(13)7 1 — 25 15 5
Columbus 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): CG ― Al Dimmig (W, 5-1-0-0-12), Marshall Lehman (2-2-1-1-1). C ― Alex Watrud (L, 4-4-10-11-6), Mitch Motl (1-5-7-3-2), Joey Kmiec (2-6-7-4-0).
Hitting (two or more hits): CG ― Taylor Austen 2x3, Paul Patten 2x6, Pete Strommen 2x4, Nick Herbig 3x5. C ― none. HR: CG ― Graham Schroeder-Gasser. 2B: CG ― Pete Strommen, Nick Herbig. RBIs: CG ― Taylor Austen 2, Dan Karlin-Kamin 3, Jake Miller 2, Paul Patten 3, Graham Schroeder-Gasser 4, Alan Myrold 2, Tristen Herber 2.
