HOME TALENT LEAGUE: COVID-19 challenges, positive cases force league to cancel season

“We were going to vote on it and I think it was pretty evenly split on what we wanted to do, but before all of us could submit all of our votes there was already the third case.”

The decision by six teams, including defending champion Verona, Monona, West Middleton, Lake Mills, Mazomanie and DeForest, to withdraw from league play complicated matters, as did the Badger Bounce Back guidelines, which meant baseball fields inside Dane County were still unavailable, putting an even more stress on half of the league’s competitors.

“That just kind of got the ball rolling, and once the first team dropped out due to a case, it definitely got all of us in the section thinking. I was talking to Taylor Mack from DeForest and we spit-balled ideas for probably two straight days, but in the end we were both kind of in agreement that it might be for the best not to have a season,” Walz said.

“As one manager said about their decision to go inactive, ‘We are putting the health and safety of our players, fans and community in front of our desire for baseball,’” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson added in a written statement on the Indians’ official Facebook page.