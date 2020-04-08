HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Executive Board postpones opening day to June 7 at the earliest amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Major League Baseball eyes May as a potential start to its season, Home Talent League fans will have to wait a bit longer.
On Tuesday, the League’s Executive Board officially postponed opening day of the 2020 season to June 7 at the earliest amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 41-team league was set to open its 91st season April 26, with the section meetings scheduled for April 22; however, with Wisconsin’s current “Safer at Home” order still in effect until April 24, the League had to make a change.
“Due to the stay at home policy, we couldn’t hold our section meetings to approve rosters, collect fees and pick up baseballs,” Home Talent League president Pat Reilly said. “We figured to get all that in in time, we needed a couple weeks to get in line and a couple weeks to get it scheduled.”
“We don’t know if the stay at home order is going to get extended or not, so we put out June 7 as a potential time, because if everything is lifted in May, we could get going by June.”
While teams across Wisconsin, including the Northern Section, are itching to get back out on the field, Wisconsin Dells Rivermen player/manager Aaron VanSchoyck understands the League’s decision. VanSchoyck, who takes over coaching duties from Zach Zamzow, would love to begin on June 7 but knows “it’s not really up to us.”
“It’s kind of been expected; with everything else, there’s nothing we can really do about it,” he said.
With the tentative date set for June 7, the Sunday League, would lose around half of its games. Reilly said the Executive Board is hoping for “at least a 10-game season, if not more.”
The 12-team Northern Section traditionally plays a 16-game schedule, playing a home-and-home series against its other five divisional opponents and one game against each of the opposing divisional teams. VanSchoyck believes that playing each team once and randomly determining who gets those games at home “is the most reasonable way to do it if we can start that early.”
“Then just kind of go from there, and you’re probably going to have more tiebreakers because you’re not going to have it spread out, but we’re just going to have to make the most of it,” he said.
Reilly added that the biggest challenge will be figuring out what is going to work, with desires to play doubleheaders or fully integrate a Night League schedule varying across the four sections. On top of those logistical issues, a challenge that hits close to home for VanSchoyck is the Rivermen’s financials.
According to VanSchoyck, a majority of the team’s revenue stems from its sponsorships displayed along the left field fence at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Given the current pandemic, most of those business in the Wisconsin Dells area aren’t open.
“I can’t just waltz in and say ‘Hey, here’s an invoice for $200 for a sign that nobody is going to see for a while,’” he said. “We’ll be fine, we’ll figure it out, but that’s most of our income source.”
Even with the hunger to play again, Reilly knows there are still some logistical roadblocks that could arise. While the “Safer at Home” order is set to end on April 24, Governor Tony Evers could easily extend the order. If that doesn’t happen, counties across the state could place their own shelter in place orders given the varying severity of novel coronavirus cases across Wisconsin.
Reilly, who is also the general manager for the Dodgeville team, said there are only four cases in Iowa County, meanwhile there are 289 cases in neighboring Dane County, where three of Dodgeville’s Western Section opponents are located.
That’s a challenge that could face the Rivermen, as six Northern Section teams are situated in Dane County. VanSchoyck is confident that an abbreviated 2020 season, if it happens, will be a one-off year and “it wouldn’t affect the long-term health of the league.”
However, he does think that if the Home Talent League fails to hold a season for the first-time since 1928, next year’s roster could drastically change.
“Obviously if you lose a season you’re going to be a year older, and across the league there are some older guys like myself, where father time is ticking away on us,” he said. “If the younger kids miss it for a year they could go ‘Well, I didn’t really miss it that much. Do I really have to play next year?’”
“My biggest concern in general is that, just losing interest in general if you don’t play this year.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
