HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Executive Board postpones opening day to June 7 at the earliest amid COVID-19 pandemic

“I can’t just waltz in and say ‘Hey, here’s an invoice for $200 for a sign that nobody is going to see for a while,’” he said. “We’ll be fine, we’ll figure it out, but that’s most of our income source.”

Even with the hunger to play again, Reilly knows there are still some logistical roadblocks that could arise. While the “Safer at Home” order is set to end on April 24, Governor Tony Evers could easily extend the order. If that doesn’t happen, counties across the state could place their own shelter in place orders given the varying severity of novel coronavirus cases across Wisconsin.

Reilly, who is also the general manager for the Dodgeville team, said there are only four cases in Iowa County, meanwhile there are 289 cases in neighboring Dane County, where three of Dodgeville’s Western Section opponents are located.

That’s a challenge that could face the Rivermen, as six Northern Section teams are situated in Dane County. VanSchoyck is confident that an abbreviated 2020 season, if it happens, will be a one-off year and “it wouldn’t affect the long-term health of the league.”

However, he does think that if the Home Talent League fails to hold a season for the first-time since 1928, next year’s roster could drastically change.