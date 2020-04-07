HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Executive Board postpones opening day to June 7 at the earliest amid COVID-19 pandemic

“First of all, it’s a good idea because there are way bigger issues going on than summer amateur baseball leagues. It was the right thing and I’m sure everybody was wondering what the status was, as far as the teams, players and fans,” he said.

“But it was good of them to send something out just to let everyone know they’re looking at it pretty deep, and they want to make sure, before they move forward, that everything is safe.”

With the tentative date set for June 7, the Sunday League, namely the Eastern Section, would lose just shy of half of its games. Reilly said the Executive Board is hoping for “at least a 10-game season, if not more,” but admitted that those hopes range from team to team.

“Some sections want to play doubleheaders, some just want to play one game, some want to play full Night League schedules and some want to play an abbreviated Night League schedule along with the Sunday League schedule,” he said.

Reilly added that the biggest challenge will be figuring out what is going to work. While the overall plan and schedules still need to be set in stone, the league will remain in its current four sections. One other constant is the desire to get back on the diamond.