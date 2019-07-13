The playoff race in the Eastern Section got much more interesting Thursday night thanks to Montello Home Talent League baseball team.
Having won their last three games, the Granite Jaxx pushed their winstreak to four and leaped into a tie for second place in the league standings with a 6-5 upset win over section leader Sun Prairie in 10 innings at Ashley Field in Sun Prairie. Curtis Morgan struck out five in seven innings of work and was one of seven Montello players with multiple hits as the Granite Jaxx pounded out 15 base knocks.
The biggest of those hits came in the top of the 10th inning when Montello broke a 4-4 deadlock. After Nick Polcyn doubled with one out, he quickly trotted around as Bennett Bartol laced an RBI triple to center field for a 5-4 lead.
Bartol, who went 2-for-4, spent little time on the hot corner as he came around to score on the very next at-bat when Cody Ryan delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-4. The extra run proved crucial as the Red Birds (9-2) pulled a run back in the home half but failed to force another extra inning.
Montello (6-4) got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings. Morgan and Nate Andrews each delivered RBI singles in the third inning to get the Granite Jaxx on the board, before Morgan and Shane Ryan, who went 2-for-5, added consecutive RBI singles in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Sun Prairie wasted little time answering back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth before pushing across a single tally in the seventh to tie things at 4. Neither team was able to score in the final two innings of regulation before the Granite Jaxx finished things off in the 10th.
Andrews and Polcyn each doubled and had a pair of hits, while Cody Ryan and D.J. Raasch each went 2-for-5 to help pace Montello at the plate. After Morgan exited after the seventh, Shane Ryan came on to close things out for the Granite Jaxx, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out four in three innings of work to get the win.
Along with handing the Red Birds just their second loss, the Granite Jaxx got some added help as Cottage Grove upset second-place Monona, 7-6, allowing Montello to leap into second place. The Granite Jaxx sit tied with DeForest and Poynette, and now have a half-game lead over the Braves ahead of their meeting on Sunday at Montello High School.
MONTELLO 6, SUN PRAIRIE 5 (10)
Montello;002;200;000;2;—;6;15;1
Sun Prairie;000;030;100;1;—;5;9;2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Mon: C. Morgan (7-7-3-2-5), S. Ryan (W; 3-2-1-0-4). SP: Hoffman (5-9-4-2-4), Hamilton (L; 4.1-5-2-1-4), Knorr (0.2-1-0-0-0).
Leading Hitters — Mon: C. Morgan 3x6, Raasch 2x5, Andrews 2x4, Ni. Polcyn 2x5, C. Ryan 2x5, S. Ryan 2x5, Bartol 2x4. 2B — Andrews, Ni. Polcyn. 3B — Bartol. SP: Holin 4x5, Jenkins 3x5. 2B — Holin 2.
