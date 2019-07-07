With the Home Talent League season rounding the halfway pole, the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Section is as tight as ever.
With both Montello and Portage jockeying for position, the Granite Jaxx gave themselves a big leg up Sunday, sweeping a doubleheader from the Skeeters at Bidwell Field. Montello coasted to an 11-0 win in five innings in the first game before hammering home an 11-1 win in five innings in the second.
“We said today was a big day for us to get a couple games ahead of Portage, who has always been in the thick of the playoff race,” Montello manager Mark Hanson said. “Getting a sweep here helps a bit and it gets us back into contention.”
Big innings were the Granite Jaxx’s bread and butter, beginning in the opening shutout win. Montello (5-4) scored three runs in both the first and third innings before tacking on five in the fourth to swat away the Skeeters.
Shane Ryan provided the early spark, as the future Central Michigan Chippewa belted a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to give the Granite Jaxx a 3-0 lead.
After a 1-2-3 second, Montello got right back to work, plating three more in the third thanks in part some miscues by the Skeeters. Portage starter Connor Allsage gave up a pair of runs on two wild pitches, sandwiched around an RBI fielder’s choice by D.J. Raasch, to let Montello seize a 6-0 lead.
The Skeeters (3-7) had their chances early on, getting their lead batter on in each of the first four innings, but failed to capitalize.
After stranding runners on first in the first two frames, second baseman Austen Stensrud singled to lead off the third and advanced to second on a groundout by Brady Greene. Stensrud was left there, however, as Montello starter Curtis Morgan induced back-to-back flyouts by Ethan Greene and Travis Hamilton.
“The way we were swinging the bat, we were coming around,” Portage manager Bill Greene said. “We had some really good at-bats, but we just can’t seem to put a full game together or a couple good innings together. We’re just kind of in a slump.”
With the danger averted, the Granite Jaxx went back to work in the top of the fourth, plating five more runs, including a two-run single by Noah Polcyn, to push their lead to 11-0.
Facing a double-digit hole, Portage got off to a good start in the home half of the fourth when Adam Bortz ripped a leadoff double. Jakob Kastenholz later reached on an error with one out and advanced to second to put a pair into scoring position, but again Morgan turned the Skeeters away.
After getting Bronson DeLoof to fly out, Morgan got Kyle Chappell to ground out to third base to end the inning. Morgan, who gave up just four hits, stranding two more Skeeters in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the complete-game shutout.
The Portage bats were again quiet while the Granite Jaxx began to heat up in the second game of the twinbill. Montello mashed out 13 hits and had four players with multiple hits in the mercy-rule win.
“They did a good job putting the ball in play and our young pitchers are doing a really good job,” Bill Greene said. “They’re not backing away from these guys, but it’s a little different than high school baseball and it’s a learning process.”
The Granite Jaxx ground out big innings for the second straight game, scoring three in the third inning for a 3-0 lead. Portage got a run back in the top of the fourth when Ethan Greene scored on a groundout by Adam Walz, but the Skeeters stranded two in the frame.
Montello then scored two runs in the home half of the fourth before finishing things off in the fifth. The Granite Jaxx pushed across six runs, all with two outs, including RBI singles Lucas Achterberg, Luke Morgan, Curtis Morgan and Ryan to seal the victory.
Ryan, who had five hits on the day, went 3-for-4 with a double in the second game, while Curtis Morgan added three hits, including a pair of doubles and Luke Morgan struck out five and went the distance on the hill.
“We have some younger guys that are joining us that are contributing,” Hanson said. “That’s huge to have some of those guys step right in and contribute for us.”
With the wins, the Granite Jaxx pull even with DeForest for fourth place in the Eastern Section and a game behind second-place Monona. With games against the Braves and section leaders Sun Prairie next week, Hanson knows this can be a big jumping pad for the Granite Jaxx.
As for Portage, the Skeeters have now lost six of their last seven and put their four-year playoff streak in major jeopardy. While Bill Greene admitted the losses likely puts Portage on the outside looking in, he’s still pleased with the team’s effort and knows the Skeeters, who travel to DeForest and Columbus next weekend, can still play spoiler.
Montello 303 50 — 11 5 2
Portage 000 00 1 0 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Mon: C. Morgan (W; 5-4-0-1-2). Por: Allsage (L; 4-5-9-6-2), Walz (1-0-0-0-1).
Leading Hitters — Mon: S. Ryan 2x3. HR — S. Ryan. Por: none. 2B — Bortz.
Portage 000 10 — 1 4 0
Montello 003 26 — 11 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Por: Chappell (L; 3-6-5-3-3), Stensrud (1.2-7-6-3-2). Mon: L. Morgan (W; 5-4-1-1-5).
Leading Hitters — Por: none. 2B — Walz. Mon: C. Morgan 3x4, S. Ryan 3x4, C. Ryan 2x4, Achteberg 2x3. 2B — C. Morgan 2, S. Ryan, Raasch.
