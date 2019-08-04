After a massive upset win over Monona last Friday, the Montello Home Talent League baseball team had a simple objective Sunday: win to secure a spot in the playoffs.
The Granite Jaxx did just that, rolling to a 13-2 win over Columbus in seven innings in an Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus. Carter Daniels had three hits and struck out seven and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in six innings of work to help lead Montello back to the section playoffs for the third consecutive season.
It didn’t take Montello long to get on the board, striking for four runs in the top of the second inning, including a two-run single by Cody Ryan, before adding two more in the third for a quick 6-0 lead. The Granite Jaxx (10-6) kept on the offensive, putting up single runs in the fourth and fifth before tallying three in the sixth, including RBI singles by Curtis and Lucas Morgan, to go in front 11-0.
The Crawdads (1-15) bit back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth, but Montello responded with a pair of runs in top of the seventh to put the mercy rule into effect. Nate Andrews went 3-for-5 with a double, Curtis Morgan had a pair of hits including a double and Shane Ryan doubled to power Montello.
The Granite Jaxx received the No. 3 seed for the playoffs and will face No. 2 seed Monona (11-5) in an Eastern Section semifinal next Sunday at Ahuska Park.
Skeeters, Railmen split doubleheader
With their shot at the playoffs gone, Portage and Rio played with pride on the line Sunday in an Eastern Section doubleheader at Fireman’s Park in Rio.
The two teams split the pair of seven-inning games with the Skeeters taking the first game, 7-4, before the Railmen notched a 3-2 win in the second game to each finish the year at 6-10. Portage wasted little time getting on the board in the opener, pushing across five runs in in the bottom of the first inning for a quick 5-0 lead.
The Skeeters added single runs in the second and third to go up 7-1 before Rio made a late push. The Railmen cut the deficit to 7-4 with three runs in the top of the sixth but never got all the way home. Kalen Mace, Adam Bortz and Travis Hamilton each had two hits in the win for the Skeeters, while Dakotah Kirchenwitz and Brennen Kearney each had a pair of hits, including a home run, for Rio.
The Railmen got back on track in the second game as it struck first for solo runs in the first, third and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead. The Skeeters answered back with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Rio’s Rick Donovan shut the door over the final two innings to finish off the complete game win.
Nate Schmidt went 2-for-2 and Kirchenwitz doubled for Rio, while Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a home run, Mace had a pair of hits and Jakob Kastenholz doubled for Portage.
