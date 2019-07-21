In the thick of the Home Talent League Eastern Section playoff race, Montello and Rio each suffered a setback on Sunday.
A week after picking up big wins, the Granite Jaxx and Railmen dropped a pair of road games and fell outside of the top-four playoff qualifiers as the homestretch of the regular season begins.
After knocking off fellow contender Poynette last weekend, Rio dropped a heartbreaker to DeForest in extra innings while Montello fell to Cottage Grove after beating league-leader Sun Prairie on July 12.
The Railmen (5-6) led late but failed to keep it en route to a 10-9 loss in 11 innings to the Deacons at DeForest High School. After trailing 3-0 after the second inning, Rio posted a four-run fourth behind a two-run single by Brennan Kearney and a two-run double by Dakotah Kirchenwitz.
DeForest knotted things at 4 with a run in the fifth before Rio claimed a 7-4 lead with three runs in the sixth, including an RBI double by Kearney. After the Deacons scored a pair in the eighth, the Railmen tried to escape in regulation but gave up another run in the bottom of the ninth to force extras.
Rio took the lead back with two runs in the top of the 10th but DeForest again answered, scoring two runs thanks in part to a passed ball and an RBI on a dropped third strike. In the 11th, the Railmen left a runner on first before the Deacons finished things off with a Tyler Kurt walk-off RBI single. Kirchenwitz went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBIs, while Brennan Kearney was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Montello (6-6) failed to overcome an early hole against the Firemen, suffering a 6-2 loss. Cottage Grove jumped out to an early 3-0 lead behind three runs in the first inning.
The Granite Jaxx kept the Firemen from heating up over the next four frames until Cottage Grove pushed across three more in the bottom of the sixth. Montello eventually got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh but didn’t score the rest of the way.
D.J. Raasch went 2-for-4, while Curtis Morgan struck out three and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings of work to take the loss for Montello. Rio will host Sun Prairie on Saturday before travelling to Montello for a crucial tilt next Sunday.
Rio 000 403 000 20 — 9 14 2
DeForest 030 010 021 21 — 10 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Rio: Gibbons (7-7-5-5-3), Strause (0.2-0-0-1-1), T. Kearney (L; 2.2-5-3-3-2). DeF: Mack (5.2-10-1-1-5), Vomhof (W; 5.1-4-0-3-7).
Leading Hitters — Rio: Strause 2x6, T. Kearney 2x6, Kirchenwitz 4x5, Kearney B. 3x5. 2B — Strause, Kirchenwitz, B. Kearney. DeF: Held 2x5, Frank 2x6, Johnson 3x6, VanSchoyck 2x3, Kurt 2x4. 2B — Frank, Johnson. HR — VanSchoyck.
Montello 000 000 200 — 2 8 2
Cottage Grove 300 003 00x — 6 10 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Mon: Morgan (L; 6-8-6-1-3), No. Polcyn (2-2-0-0-0). CG: Dimmig (W; 9-8-2-2-5).
Leading Hitters — Mon: Raasch 2x4. CG: Bryant 3x4, Schroeder-Gasser 2x3. 2B — Bryant 2, Patton, Cates.
