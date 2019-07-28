MONTELLO – Knowing they couldn’t afford another loss if they wanted to keep their Eastern Section playoff hopes alive, the Montello Granite Jaxx busted out their bats to pick up an impressive victory. Led by Noah Polcyn’s two home runs, Montello clubbed four home runs overall, including three in a seven-run second inning, on its way to a 14-3 victory over Rio in seven innings on Sunday afternoon.
The offensive onslaught by the Granite Jaxx ended a mini slump at the plate. Over their last three games – including losses to Monona and Cottage Grove – the Granite Jaxx were averaging just 3.6 runs per game.
“We’ve had some close games, like at Cottage Grove last week, where we just weren’t getting solid contact. We were popping up and hitting ground balls, not really getting the barrel on the ball,” Montello manager Mark Hanson said. “Today we came out and hit the ball extremely well, got the barrel on it and hit some long balls. That was good to break out the bats a bit.”
Montello (8-6) busted the game open in the second inning. The first big blow came after Nate Andrews and DJ Raasch drew walks against Rio starting pitcher Trevor Kearney. That set the table for Carter Daniels, who drove a pitch over the right field fence and into the football bleachers to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Following Daniels’ homer, Lucas Achterberg walked and Cody Ryan singled, which brought up Curtis Morgan, who connected for a three-run homer to left field, giving Montello a 6-0 lead. Morgan’s hit chased Kearney from the mound, brining Jeff Jenkins in to pitch in relief.
Jenkins temporarily stopped the bleeding for Rio (5-8), striking out Shane Ryan for the second out of the inning, but Noah Polcyn followed with a long home run to left field to make it 7-0.
The Granite Jaxx kept their foot on the gas pedal in the third inning, scoring three more runs to take a 10-0 lead. The big hit of the inning came when Morgan hit a sinking liner that skipped under left fielder Drew Slade’s glove and rolled to the fence for a two-run double that made it 9-0. Morgan finished the game 4 for 4 at the plate, driving in five.
Two batters after Morgan’s double, Polcyn knocked him in with a single to right field to make it 10-0.
With a big lead, Morgan went to work on the mound for Montello. The right-hander retired the first eight Rio batters to open the game before issuing a two-out walk to Jenkins in the third. Rio didn’t get its first hit until there was one out in the fourth when Dakotah Kirchenwitz deposited a ball over the left-field foul pole for a solo home run to make it 10-1.
Morgan pitched five innings to get the win, giving up two hits while striking out three and walking one.
“Curtis was throwing strikes and hitting the mit. The (strike) zone was a little tight, and he did a nice job of adjusting to that and made pitches where he needed to make them,” Hanson said. “The one home run he gave up, Dakotah is an excellent hitter. It’s tough to hold them down. Rio has some very good hitters in their lineup, so I thought he did an excellent job against a tough lineup.”
Montello added four runs in the fifth when it strung together four straight hits. Consecutive one-out singles by Cody Ryan, Morgan and Shane Ryan got things started, with Shane Ryan’s hit scoring one to make it 11-1. Polcyn had the fourth consecutive hit of the inning, and it was a big one, as he hit a three-run shot to left to make 14-1, giving him five RBI for the game.
The two-homer game for Polcyn was the continuation of a hot streak, as he hit a two-run homer to give Montello a 3-1 win over Sun Prairie in a Night League game on Tuesday night.
“Noah has hit the ball really well this year,” Hanson said. “When he’s had home runs this year, they’ve mostly been solo shots. So for him to get a three-run shot was nice.”
The Granite Jaxx turned to Shane Ryan to pitch the sixth, and retired Rio in order on three ground balls.
The Railmen nearly avoided the game ending early via the 10-run rule, as they scored two runs off reliever Matt Sosinsky in the seventh. RBI singles from Taylor Manuel and Jenkins made it 14-3, and Rio was threatening to score more with the bases loaded when Sosinsky finally got out of the inning by striking out Brennan Kearney for the final out of the game.
The loss for the Railmen was their third straight and their fourth in their last five games, and eliminated them from playoff contention in the Eastern Section.
Montello will now get ready for two huge games next week to finish the regular season. The Granite Jaxx will play at Monona on Friday night before playing at Columbus on Sunday. A win in both games could get Montello into the four-team Eastern Section playoffs, depending on how Poynette and DeForest -- the two teams Montello is chasing -- do in their final games of the season.
